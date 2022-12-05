WATCH: Disturbing video shows NYC man hit on the head with baseball bat in unprovoked Manhattan attack

On Saturday, December 3, New York City authorities released footage of a brutal attack in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan, which left a 47-year-old homeless man injured.

In the footage of the incident, which reportedly took place on November 22, the suspect can be seen walking down the street in a black hooded sweatshirt. He appeared to spot the victim, who was in a red jacket, before circling back while drawing a baseball bat from his trousers.

Disclaimer: The following video may be disturbing to some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

The suspect proceeded to walk up behind the victim before hitting him on the back of the head, causing him to collapse. The assailant then lingered at the scene, appearing to shout at the fallen man before stomping on him one last time.

New York authorities reported that the primary suspect of the Manhattan baseball attack has not yet been identified.

Further details about the Manhattan assault

Rollininny @Rollininny @PIX11News That’s messed up! This guy needs to be locked up and ….. @PIX11News That’s messed up! This guy needs to be locked up and …..

As per the New York Post, the victim of the Manhattan assault was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem. He was reported to have suffered lacerations and bruising, though the outlet confirmed he was in stable condition.

New York City authorities reported to TMZ that they have not yet determined any potential motivation behind the attack. It remains unknown whether or not the assailant knew the victim prior to the incident.

In an official statement, the authorities reported that anyone with additional information about the incident should call the Crime Stoppers hotline.

Crime in New York City

As per the overall New York Crime Index, the Manhattan assault is indicative of an uptick in crime across the city. While the New York Times reported that the city is far safer than it was two decades ago, statistics show that, on the whole, the number of crimes may have increased.

The NYC Government website clarified, however, that certain major crimes such as homicide and shootings have seen a slight decline in 2022. On the other hand, there has been a 9.6% increase in grand larceny, and an 8.9% increase in burglary.

Daniel Chomsky @DanielChomsky Suburban residents who used to go into New York City are suddenly afraid to visit (the still very safe) city due to "constant media headlines about rising crime and deteriorating public safety." I wonder who is responsible for those headlines. Suburban residents who used to go into New York City are suddenly afraid to visit (the still very safe) city due to "constant media headlines about rising crime and deteriorating public safety." I wonder who is responsible for those headlines.

Joseph Giacolone, a retired NYPD sergeant, said that one should be wary of celebrating declines in violent crimes, when other crimes remain common. Giacolone said:

“The politicians will say ‘Murder is down!’ and ignore everything else. Meanwhile, everything else is God awful.”

Police Commissioner Keechant L Sewell stated that overall, the NYPD is focusing on drives that would decrease violent crime, such as efforts to seize illegal firearms across the city. Sewell added:

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is our mission – and the NYPD’s commitment to the public will never waver. Our work to suppress violence, to maintain order on our streets and in our subway stations is intelligence-driven, flexible, and focused on prevention."

The Manhattan assault currently remains under investigation.

Poll : 0 votes