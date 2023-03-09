Starbucks Matcha Strawberry: Flavor, availability and all you need to know about the Spring menu

Starting on Tuesday, March 7, Starbucks began welcoming spring by releasing the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew and Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte. Both of these are Canadian-only drinks.

Together with new spring-themed products and Starbucks packaged whole bean coffees with a new design, customers may enjoy new beverages in stores.

Matthew Thornton, the Starbucks beverage developer, said in a statement:

“Whether it’s a quiet walk in nature or a sweet escape at a spa or wellness retreat, we find inspiration in everyday moments that may provide pause and reinvigoration."

He continued:

"This inspired us to bring together the grounded earthiness of matcha, that first bite into a ripe, juicy strawberry with subtle notes of cucumber and a hint of lemon for a refreshing and balancing beverage experience when sipping on the new Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte.”

All about newly introduced Starbucks drinks, spring-inspired merchandise, and more

Canadians flocked to Starbucks in droves to taste the new beverages added to the chains of Starbucks outlets. Check out below what is so special about the newly added drinks:

1) New Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea

The new Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte, which combines matcha green tea with the well-known, refreshing flavor of strawberry, is spring in a sip. Rich and earthy with mellow vegetal and grassy aromas, an innate sweet nuttiness, and a pleasantly bitter aftertaste, matcha has a diverse flavor profile.

A pleasant and well-balanced experience to ring in the coming brighter (and warmer) months is created by matcha and creamy oat beverages with genuine strawberries and strawberry-flavored syrup.

2) New Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew

The brand-new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew is topped with cinnamon caramel foam, a sprinkle of cinnamon dolce toppings, and sweetened with vanilla syrup. The brand-new beverage pours a stunning waterfall of cold, silky foam.

Fans of Cold Coffee now have a wonderful new Cold Brew to enjoy throughout the year with the addition of the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew to Starbucks' core menu.

Erin Marinan, the Starbucks beverage developer, said in a press release:

“Taking inspiration from salted caramels and gooey sticky buns, the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew is a lovely balance of decadent baking flavours with a delicate and creamy cold foam topping that seamlessly blends into the coffee with each sip. This velvety smooth beverage provides customers with a fresh take on the fan-favourite caramel flavour.”

Spring-themed merchandise

Shoppers may also purchase a variety of spring-themed drinkware with eye-catching mixes of vibrant hues to give their favorite beverages a splash of color this season.

Customers can earn a $.10 discount on their order by bringing any clean, reusable cup into the outlets if they wish to make a tiny adjustment to their routine and practice sustainability.

Special treat for reward members

Double Stars for Days is back as a special offer for Rewards members in honor of the upcoming Spring. To help customers get their favorite drinks for free faster, participating Rewards members in Canada will earn twice as many Stars from March 14 through March 16 on all transactions.

