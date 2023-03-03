Dunkin’ canned ice coffee: where to buy, price, and all you need to know

The Dunkin' Iced Coffee Bakery Series is a new line of ready-to-drink canned iced coffees introduced by Dunkin' Donuts in collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company.

The new drinks, which are inspired by Dunkin's own delicious bakery goods, are currently available in three distinct flavors that are exclusive to Dunkin', namely, Brownie Batter Donut, Cake Batter Donut, and Coffee Cake Muffin, at locations across the country.

In a statement about the launch, Brian Gilbert, vice president of Dunkin' Retail Business Development, said:

“We value our loyal Dunkin’ customers and wanted to honor their favorite bakery selections in a delicious way that only Dunkin’ can do. Infusing our famous iced coffee with the flavors from our delicious bakery treats, we’re delighted to introduce the Bakery Series in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company to provide iced coffee drinkers with a new tasty Dunkin’ option.”

A look at the prices and ingredients of Dunkin' Donuts' canned ice coffee line

The three flavors mentioned above combine Dunkin's famous iced coffee with real milk and cane sugar and come in 11 fl oz cans that are best served chilled.

Those with a sweet tooth can choose between two iced coffee varieties: the vanilla cake-flavored Cake Batter Donut and the chocolatey Brownie Batter Donut. Those who enjoy a bit of heat in their lives will appreciate the sweet, cinnamony flavor of Coffee Cake Muffin iced coffee.

The Coca-Cola Company and its bottling partners have been making and selling bottled beverages under the Dunkin' brand since the beginning of 2017. Ready-to-drink Dunkin' Iced Coffee drinks are made with premium Arabica coffee blends, real milk, and sugar to meet Dunkin' standards and deliver the quality and wonderful taste that have won over millions of fans worldwide.

Bottled iced coffee drinks under the Dunkin' brand come in a variety of flavors, including French Vanilla, Mocha, and Original.

About Dunkin's: The nation's go-to spot for coffee and pastries

Dunkin' Donuts, founded in 1950, is the nation's go-to spot for coffee and pastries throughout the day. Dunkin' Donuts dominates the donut, bagel, and muffin categories, as well as hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee.

For the past 16 years, Dunkin' Donuts has held the top spot in the coffee category. The corporation operates nearly 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 different countries.

About Coca-Cola Company

Coca-Cola Company is a beverage firm that sells its products in over 200 countries and territories. The company's mission is to revitalize the planet and make a difference.

They offer billion-dollar brands in a variety of beverage categories all around the world. Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Fanta are among their sparkling soft drink brands. The brand employs more than 700,000 people with their bottling partners, helping deliver economic opportunities to local communities globally.

