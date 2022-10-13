What's in the Medicine Ball at Starbucks? Barista issues PSA over viral drink 

A Starbucks barista is going viral on TikTok after ridiculing customers who purchase the Honey Citrus Mint Tea by its dubbed name, Medicine Ball. The drink has gained immense popularity in recent months, so much so that Fortune magazine noted that local baristas were making at least 20 glasses of it per day.

TikTok user @reicy.b took to the video-sharing platform to criticize customers who ordered the Medicine Ball. Her video has since gone viral and has amassed over 7,40,000 views.

Starbucks claims that the Honey Citrus Mint Tea, which is also called the Medicine Ball, has flavors that:

“mingle tastefully well together for a tea that comforts from the inside out.”

Starbucks is not known for their tea concoctions. However, the Honey Citrus Mint Tea, which has also been called the Cold Buster by some people, has become a customer favorite.

Several netizens claim that it could help those who are feeling under the weather and have a soar throat. During the pandemic, some also stated that it helps in curing COVID-19.

super depressed patriot fan/ laker fan @Vicklord69 Y’all remember when everybody Covid



According to Starbucks, the Honey Citrus Mint Tea includes:

“green tea, lemon verbena, lemongrass and a hint of spearmint mingle for a bright, refreshing, citrusy green tea experience.”

How to make the Medicine Ball drink at home?

If one does not wish to spend their money on buying the Starbucks drink, they can always make it themselves.

jimbles @fuckinghamon homemade medicine ball hitting better than the Starbucks one homemade medicine ball hitting better than the Starbucks one 😌

One must heat half a cup of hot water and use half steamed lemonade. After that, one has to add one tablespoon of honey and two bags of tea. Those interested in replicating the drink can use Teavana Jade Citrus Mint and Peach Tranquility tea.

Each of these includes green tea, spearmint, lemongrass sweet peach flavors, chamomile and lemon verbena. One can also add a pump of peppermint syrup for more flavor.

As Medicine Ball uses honey, which is proven to have antimicrobial properties, it can possibly fight off any virus. With the combination of a immunity-building green tea and lemonade (which is a great source for Vitamin C), it can help reduce symptoms, if not completely cure a cough or cold.

spooky spice 🦇 @MOSHxSPICE I’m sick and have left my apartment twice in 2 days to get a medicine ball from Starbucks and both times I’ve seen a famous actor while I look like actual hell. Nice I’m sick and have left my apartment twice in 2 days to get a medicine ball from Starbucks and both times I’ve seen a famous actor while I look like actual hell. Nice

Starbucks employee enraged by black coffee order

As the aforementioned TikToker expressed disappointment in many ordering the Medicine Ball, another employee took to the video-sharing platform and slammed black coffee consumers. In a TikTok video, @thehighbarista explained to her 15,000 followers that she was exasperated with certain black coffee buyers.

In the video, the TikToker, who goes by the name of Danielle, told her followers that a black coffee comprises only of “black coffee, that just means there’s nothing in it.”

Danielle revealed that she regularly meets customers who request additions to the drink. She said in the video that many ask for cream and sugar in their black coffee. She added:

“That’s not a black coffee anymore. So please stop tricking me and saying that you’d like black coffee and then adding things in there. Thank you.”

She also expressed that the changed order makes her “internally scream.”

The video acquired 13,000 views on Wednesday and continues to garner traction.

