"Terribly tragic and sad": Details of Bob Lee surveillance footage moments after stabbing explored

On Wednesday, April 5, tech entrepreneur Bob Lee was fatally stabbed in San Francisco. Authorities said the Cash App founder and chief product officer of cryptocurrency company MobileCoin was stabbed around 2:30 am on Tuesday in the 300 block of Main Street.

While authorities are yet to identify suspects in the incident, a recent report revealed that the wounded victim’s final moments were caught on surveillance footage as he meandered through the streets in search of help.

The clip, viewed by The San Francisco Standard, reportedly showed a grievously injured Bob Lee unsteadily walking along the vacant Main St before approaching a parked car that sped away after ignoring the victim’s desperate plea for help.

A slew of comments flooded Twitter after reports surfaced stating that a visibly injured Lee was seen approaching a stranger and pleading for help. One user wrote:

Surveillance footage showed Bob Lee clutching his side with stab wound

As per the San Francisco Standard, surveillance footage showed Bob Lee clutching his side with an apparent stab wound with one hand and holding a phone in the other while walking down Main St. in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood.

Lee then spotted a parked car across the intersection with the driver inside, in an area that was seemingly deserted at the late hour. The outlet reported that the victim approached the car and lifted his shirt, pointing towards the stab injuries, but the driver reportedly drove away as the visibly distressed cash app founder fell to the ground.

The video then captured Lee dragging himself back towards Main St, leaving a trail of blood in his wake before crumbling to the ground, outside an apartment building.

As per ABC News, Lee was then seen walking towards the parked police car after officers responded to the stabbing report around 2:35 am. The outlet reported that life-saving measures were performed by emergency responders dispatched to the area, but the victim died at the scene.

Shortly after the news broke about the death, a slew of people began paying tribute to the cash app founder, who had recently moved to Miami from Silicon Valley.

As per ABC News, Lee's former neighbor George Sibble, who had known the Cash App founder for a long time, said:

"He touched so many lives, he helped with so many different startups. He was brilliant."

Phil Barkett, a close friend of Bob Lee's, described him as a generous individual and a good father of two daughters.

"He was charismatic, he was brilliant...his dedication to his kids was first and foremost, he was the father of the year. Bob was also a patriot, he loved his country."

As authorities continue to investigate the case, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins tweeted that no arrests have been made so far, and suspects have not been identified in Bob Lee's death.

