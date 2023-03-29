Who is Brittney Taylor? Love & Hip Hop star arrested for assaulting baby father with a bat

Reality TV star Brittney Taylor was recently arrested following a dispute at her residence. She reportedly surrendered herself to the authorities last week after an arrest warrant was issued in her name.

Charges of assault, along with one for endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon, have been imposed on Taylor.

Poetik Flakko @FlakkoPoetik ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Brittney Taylor Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting His Kids Father With A Baseball Bat. ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Brittney Taylor Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting His Kids Father With A Baseball Bat. https://t.co/qZ80ohUf7d

The incident happened when the father of Taylor's children, Afeez, went to New York to meet the kids. The duo had already had a dispute for some time, and they argued after Afeez arrived at Taylor's residence, following which she hit him with a baseball bat.

The arrest warrant stated that Afeez was attacked when Taylor was leaving her residence with the kids, and the children also witnessed the attack. The legal documents submitted by Afeez mention that he was left with bruises and was bleeding, due to which he had to get stitches.

Brittney Taylor gained recognition for her appearance in Love & Hip Hop: New York

Brittney Taylor appeared in the eighth season of Love & Hip Hop: New York (Image via brittneyftaylor/Instagram)

Brittney Taylor is a popular rapper and was a member of a group called The Swag Kids with DJ Webstar. She used the name Bri Beauty as a member of the group.

She also had a dispute with a former member of the group, Bianca Bonnie, who considered her to be a copycat. The 26-year-old was featured in the eighth season of Love & Hip Hop: New York, and Bianca was also one of the cast members. Brittney's character was a supporting cast member and the main antagonist of the season.

Brittney and Bianca had several confrontations throughout the season, including a physical dispute with Kiyanne when she mentioned Brittney's sick grandmother. Brittney and Bianca always threatened to destroy each other's careers. The former was later involved in another argument with Remy Ma.

Love & Hip Hop: New York aired for 10 seasons and 143 episodes from March 6, 2011, to March 9, 2020. It has led to many spinoffs, like Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and more.

Brittney is a mother of two children. She is also active on Instagram, with around 303,000 followers and 69 posts. Her posts include pictures and videos featuring her with her friends and her kids.

Brittney Taylor was arrested in 2019 for assault

Brittney Taylor was arrested in June 2019 on charges of assault. She claimed that she was attacked by Remy Ma, who punched her in the right eye at a location near Union Square. Although the latter surrendered and charges of assault and harassment were imposed on her, they were dropped.

Taylor was arrested for attacking a witness during the altercation, where a woman was injured in the neck and head. She later got a dismissal deal where she did not have to plead guilty and the misdemeanor assault charges would be dropped if she stays away from any legal problems for six months.

Poll : 0 votes