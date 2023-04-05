Cash App founder Bob Lee recently died at the age of 43 after being stabbed in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Police Department reported that the incident happened in the Rincon Hill neighborhood at around 2:35 a.m. According to Lee's friends, he went to visit the area for business and had to stay for another day.

While speaking to CBS News, the cops confirmed that they received a call from the 300 block of Main Street near the entrance of a high-rise close to the waterfront and discovered Lee with several stab wounds. Lee was hospitalized but severe injuries led to his death. The police officers also issued a statement that read:

"Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries."

Bear @iamsurrounded RIP Bob Lee, wth is happening in San Francisco? RIP Bob Lee, wth is happening in San Francisco?

However, no one has been arrested so far and police officers are yet to release anything related to the suspects. The police department has also asked anyone with information related to the incident to contact the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.

MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard expressed his grief while speaking to ABC7 and stated that Bob Lee was a force of nature and helped in the birth of Android and CashApp. Goldbard added:

"Moby was his dream: a privacy-protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day."

Bob Lee is well-known as the creator of the Cash App

Bob Lee was the creator of the Cash App (Image via Hunter Jackson in the Morning/Facebook)

Bob Lee was known as the Cash App's creator. He also contributed to the creation of the Android operating system for smartphones. Lee used to describe himself as "Crazy Bob" and contributed to the development of the mobile app for the World Health Organization during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lee was previously employed at Google as a software engineer and an investor with financial positions in companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX. He also held the position of Chief Technical Officer of another payment platform called Square, which is currently known as Block.

According to Lee's LinkedIn profile, he was a web developer for Redrock Communications, Southeast Missouri State University, and D'Arcy. He was also a senior consultant at Capgemini, Ajilon Consulting, and OCI.

Bob joined as a technical architect at AT&T and was a CTO at Square, Inc. He was a limited partner for SignalFire and SV Angel, and Advisor, Head of Software at PreDxion Bio, Inc. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said that Lee was "instrumental" to Square and Cash App.

Cash App is currently accessible in the US and UK. It helps transfer money from one person to another. The app reported around 70 million annual transacting users and a gross profit worth $1.8 billion in September 2021.

Poll : 0 votes