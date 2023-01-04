“Stop calling us”: Bar, where Idaho murder victims were spotted on the night of stabbings, denies Bryan Kohberger rumors

The Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow, Idaho, where two of the slain University of Idaho students spent their final hours, vehemently denied a rumor that the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, visited the establishment on the night of the murders.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the bar, in a tweet, dispelled rampant rumors about the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, visiting the premises on the night of the murder after the establishment was reportedly swarmed with inquiries.

Corner Club @cornerclub Suspect was not and has not been here. No one was removed from the bar the evening of the incident. Stop calling us. Suspect was not and has not been here. No one was removed from the bar the evening of the incident. Stop calling us.

In a tweet, the bar, seemingly exasperated by constant calls, slammed the people spreading baseless theories, stating:

"Suspect was not and has not been here. No one was removed from the bar on the evening of the incident. Stop calling us."

As previously reported, a surveillance image posted on Reddit showed Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen inside the Corner Club bar around 1.32 am on November 13, before they stopped at a food truck and hailed a ride home. Shortly after, they were found stabbed to death, along with roommate Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, in an off-campus home near the University of Idaho.

Idaho Bar denies seeing Bryan Kohberger at the bar on the night of the murder

In a seething tweet on Tuesday, the Corner Club bar pushed back on rumors stating that Bryan Kohberger was in the bar with the victims the night of the murder. The bar censured people, including media outlets that have reportedly fanned the flames of unfounded conjecture instead of reporting hard facts. They said:

“This isn’t just about random people. This is about @ABC @NBCNews @CBSNews @FoxNews @CNN to. The below tweet is in direct response to one of the above stopping by to do a story on something we know not to be true. So to protect someone from another round of doxxing, we spoke up.”

More than a month after the horrific stabbings of the four Idaho students, Kohberger, a PhD student at Washington State University, was arrested on December 30, 2022, in connection with the murders. While authorities have confirmed the arrest of the suspect, who was apprehended in Pennsylvania, they are yet to provide details on the potential motivations of the suspect while he awaits extradition to Idaho.

Kohberger is reportedly on his way to Here is Bryan Kohberger's waiver of extradition, bearing his signature, that was signed in Pennsylvania court Tuesday.Kohberger is reportedly on his way to #Idaho , although exact details of his transport are not being made public. Here is Bryan Kohberger's waiver of extradition, bearing his signature, that was signed in Pennsylvania court Tuesday.Kohberger is reportedly on his way to #Idaho, although exact details of his transport are not being made public. https://t.co/AskEztmzOf

Bryan Kohberger, who maintains his innocence, will reportedly be extradited to Idaho after the suspect waived his extradition rights at a hearing. Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar, who represented Kohberger while he was being held without bail, said that his client is "eager" to have his name cleared. He added that Kohberger had chosen to bypass the extradition rights to have the matter resolved.

Officials are expected to release additional details on the suspect’s involvement in the murder after he stands trial in Idaho.

