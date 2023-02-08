What are the charges against Davion Irvin? Dallas zoo thief reportedly vowed to steal more animals

Davion Irvin was accused of stealing two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo on January 29, 2023. The self-proclaimed animal lover was arrested just days later on January 31, 2023, at the Dallas Aquarium where he was caught asking dodgy questions to the staff.

Investigators learned that Davion Irvin was also responsible for a string of animal thefts in the area. They also revealed in court documents that the suspect confessed that he plans on stealing more animals when he gets out of jail.

Irvin is being charged with six counts of animal cruelty and two counts of burglary. He was arrested on January 31, 2023, after authorities safely recovered the monkeys surrounded by animal feces from an abandoned home the same day.

Court documents state that authorities also found multiple cats and pigeons on the premises alongside dead feeder fish and fish food, which was reportedly stolen from the zoo on January 13, 2023. However, the staff didn't report it missing as they deemed it a petty loss.

In a brief explanation for the motive behind the crime, Irvin told investigators that he loved animals and vowed to steal more when he was out of prison.

Davion Irvin is also accused of setting a clouded leopard free from Dallas Zoo

Zoo thief Davion Irvin was apprehended after stealing two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo. Now, authorities have gleaned that the suspect was involved in other criminal incidents, including aiding the escape of a clouded leopard from the same zoo.

The New York Post, citing court documents, said that Irvin unintentionally set a leopard named Nova free last month after an attempt to steal it went awry. The leopard, who was set loose after Irvin cut the mesh in the enclosure, was found two days later. The suspect is reportedly facing a burglary charge in connection with the incident.

Authorities also learned that the serial zoo thief was also responsible for cutting the enclosures of langur monkeys, though they were not stolen from the zoo. The suspect will reportedly not face any charges for the incident.

Irvin was arrested after a staff from the zoo recognized him

As previously reported, Davion Irvin was named a person of interest in connection to the thefts after authorities found the two Emperor Tamarin monkeys Bella and Finn surrounded by filth. The monkeys were found in an abandoned property owned by the Family Center Church of God in Christ two days after they were taken from the zoo.

After the animals were recovered, Tanya Thomas, the pastor's daughter from the church, identified the suspect as the perpetrator responsible for the incident. Authorities then sent out a media alert asking people to be on the lookout for the thief.

Irvin was arrested after a staff member, who was grilled by the suspect for information on the animals, recognized him from media coverage and alerted the authorities. A statement from a spokesperson to the New York Post read:

“The employee immediately recognized Mr Irvin from prior reporting on the incident involving the suspected theft of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo.”

﻿Davion Irvin is currently being held on $25,000 bail.

