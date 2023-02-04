What did Davion Irvin do? Dallas Zoo monkey thief suspect facing multiple animal cruelty charges

On Monday, January 29, Davion Irvin allegedly stole two Emperor Tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo. On Friday, Dallas Police officials told New York Post reporters that Irvin had been arrested at the Dallas Aquarium, where he was suspected of plotting yet another animal abduction.

As per the Dallas Police, the Emperor Tamarin monkeys were recovered in an abandoned Lancaster home on Thursday, February 1. Davion Irvin was arrested on the same day in downtown Dallas. For the abduction of the monkeys, he has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty.

According to the Daily Beast, authorities are exploring the possibility that Irvin was responsible for several other suspicious incidents at the Dallas Zoo, including the death of an endangered vulture and the escape of a clouded Leopard after its enclosure was cut open. The Dallas Morning News reported that Irvin may have also been behind the thefts of feeder fish.

Davion Irvin may be connected to several other instances of theft

In an official statement, the zoo's President, Greg Hudson, said that Davion Irvin had no connection to the zoo. Irvin was identified as a person of interest after the recovery of the Emperor Tamarin monkeys, which were found in an abandoned property owned by the Family Center Church of God in Christ.

Tanya Thomas, the pastor's daughter at the Church, told Dallas authorities that she suspected Irvin was responsible for the theft of the animals. Subsequently, Dallas authorities put out an alert identifying the suspect.

An aquarium spokesperson said that soon after he was identified, Davion Irvin was spotted by an employee asking questions about the animals near the marine exhibit.

A spokesperson told the New York Post:

“A gentleman who would later be identified as Davion Dwight Irvin stopped an employee of the Dallas World Aquarium to ask questions regarding one of our animals."

They continued:

“The employee immediately recognized Mr. Irvin from prior reporting on the incident involving the suspected theft of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo.”

The arrest affidavit reported that Irvin was also suspected of various thefts which took place in January. However, the items stolens were deemed to have been of negligible value, and therefore the incidents were not reported to the authorities by zoo officials.

The affidavit read:

“(Items such as) feeder fish, water chemicals, fish flake food and training supplies (were stolen).”

The affidavit also reported that the Dallas Zoo officials had identified Davion Irvin as a frequent visitor. Before the enclosure of the clouded leopard had been tampered with, allowing it to escape briefly, Irvin had supposedly been asking zoo employees questions about the animal.

While the zoo has not disclosed the circumstances behind the death of the endangered vulture, authorities are probing whether or not it may be the result of a botched theft by Irvin. CNN reported that the list of charges against the suspect might grow.

