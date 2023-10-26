What happened to John Drake Jr? Tennessee police chief’s son accused of shooting two police officers found dead

John Drake Jr., who was accused of shooting two cops on October 21, 2023, was found dead on October 24, 2023, from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. The injured officers were identified as Gregory Kern and Ashley Boleyjack. Prior to his death, John was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Authorities also found out that 38-year-old John Drake Jr. was the son of Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake. Chief Drake described him as his "estranged" son and expressed condolences for the officers who were injured in the shooting.

John Drake Jr. had been on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Most Wanted" List for his crimes

Two Nashville police officers Gregory Kern and Ashely Boleyjack were shot by John Drake Jr. when they were pursuing him following a car-jacking. According to CNN, Drake was on the police's radar after he shot and injured two police officers on Saturday, October 21, 2023, during a struggle. While one of the officers was shot in the rear left shoulder, the other was shot in his right forearm and groin.

Due to this, he was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's list of "Most Wanted" people and was also deemed to be armed and dangerous. While the police were unable to locate him for a few days, they found him on Tuesday, after he stole a car from a couple at gunpoint.

According to CNN, he allegedly stole the car after the couple refused to give him a ride and after police spotted Drake and the stolen car, they began following him. The publication noted that the car crashed and Drake got out before fleeing into a shed near a home in Nashville. They realized he had taken his own life after hearing a gunshot.

As mentioned earlier, John Drake Jr. is the son of Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake's son. Chief Drake expressed grief at the actions of his estranged son before he praised the officers who had been shot on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

John Drake Jr.'s father issued a statement, saying that he was "shocked and deeply saddened" to hear that his son was a suspect in the shooting of two police officers. He went on to say that John Drake Jr. was his "estranged son" and that the two had "very minimal contact over many years."

"Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon. He has not been a part of my life for quite some time," Police Chief Drake added.

The suspect was on parole at the time of his death

La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews revealed that the officers responded to the scene after receiving reports regarding a stolen car. Upon arrival, the officers had a struggle with the shooter, who opened fire at them. Chief Moews stated that the entire community is relieved as the manhunt for Drake Jr. is over.

"We want to thank all of the officers who were involved in tonight’s pursuit for their steadfastness and dedication to seeing this case through to the end. Our prayers are with Chief Drake and his family," Chief Moews noted.

Expand Tweet

The gunman's death will be investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. An autopsy would be conducted to determine the actual cause of death. After the shooting on Saturday, both the officers were hospitalized and were eventually released.

Police investigated and discovered Drake Jr.'s previous criminal record. He had served about eight years behind bars after being convicted of r*pe. At the time of his death, the 38-year-old was out of parole. It has also been revealed that he has been criminally charged over 60 times since 2005.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell has issued a statement where he described Drake Jr.'s death to be a tragic end. The case is currently under investigation, and police are trying to unearth further details.