What did Cameron Turner do? Suspect identified in State Fair Texas shooting that injured 3

22-year-old Cameron Turner has been identified as the alleged perpetrator of the State Fair of Texas shooting, which left three people injured. According to eyewitnesses, Turner discharged a firearm and subsequently fled the scene.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence and shootings. Readers' discretion is advised.

Police haven't officially mentioned the motive behind the shooting. Cameron Turner, however, told cops that he opened fire in self-defense. The authorities at the State Fair of Texas confirmed that they do not allow carrying firearms in the area. However, they have allowed people with licenses to carry guns in a concealed manner.

Cameron Turner has been charged with aggravated assault after he was accused of opening fire in the food court area of the State Fair of Texas

A shooting broke out in the food court area at the State Fair of Texas on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at about 8 p.m. local time. WFAA reported that shortly after the shooting, the area was evacuated. Meanwhile, the suspect had, however, escaped the area. Later identified as, Cameron Turner, the suspect was arrested soon. Law enforcement officials recovered a gun as well.

The victims injured, include two men and one woman. They allegedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting where Turner was involved. Police have confirmed that at least one of the three victims was possibly an innocent bystander. Dallas Councilman Adam Bazaldua spoke about the shooting and said that it was allegedly a result of an altercation between two individuals.

A witness spoke to FOX 4 and said that they heard about four gunshots there. The witness claimed hearing another gunshot, about a minute later. Karissa Condoianis, the senior vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas, spoke about the gun policy on the premises, and said,

"We don’t allow weapons in the State Fair of Texas. However, we understand that Texans have the right to carry their weapons. So, we have a middle ground where those that have a license to carry are allowed to come in with a concealed weapon."

Turner claimed that he shot in self-defense

Authorities have mentioned that they have gone through surveillance footage, that has captured the entire scene. According to the footage, Cameron Turner was seen opening fire at one of the victims, when the victim approached him.

WFAA further reported that Turner was the only gunman as portrayed by the surveillance footage. Turner claimed that he opened fire in self-defense after he saw a group of people coming towards him. He further stated that his intention was to shoot at the floor, when he fired.

Police are investigating the shooting to unearth details regarding the incident. They are yet to discover the way that Turner had possibly taken a gun in, that too through an open-gate weapons detection system. Following the incident that took place on Saturday, the fair authorities have stated their commitment to improving security measures over the past week.