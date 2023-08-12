What happened to Paige Pringle? Beloved bartender identified as one of the victims killed in San Marco shooting

One of the two victims killed in the San Marcos shooting on Wednesday, August 9, has been identified as 28-year-old bartender Paige Pringle. The second victim was a 53-year-old woman, whose identity hasn't been revealed as of now.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Pringle, who had been working at Dos Gatos for less than a year, was deeply loved by her co-workers. Multiple sources revealed that the second woman killed was possibly just a bystander and wasn't with Paige Pringle.

At around 1:30 am local time, authorities arrived at 1403 Hendricks Ave. to respond to a crash but discovered Paige, who was reportedly shot multiple times. The crash allegedly took place between a train and a car as a result of the deadly shooting that killed the two women.

Dos Gatos bartender Paige Pringle was found dead inside her SUV when cops arrived at the scene

In the early hours of Wednesday, August 9, 2023, authorities found the dead bodies of two women. While the identity of one of them hasn't been revealed, the other was identified as Paige Pringle. Pringle was inside the SUV when she was found, while the other victim was outside the car.

Surveillance footage was obtained from a business, Fifi's Fine Resale Apparel, that captured the events that took place a few minutes before Pringle and the other woman got fatally shot. The footage captured a man walking around the store at that time of the night and also captured two vehicles passing by. One of the cars possibly belonged to the victim.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sgt. Rudlaff, the driver of the SUV, Paige Pringle, was shot, which made her lose control of the vehicle. The SUV then ended up colliding with a train. Initial investigations revealed that Pringle had possibly stopped at the rail gate when she was shot to death.

Paige Pringle had sustained multiple gunshot wounds (Image via Taylor Levesque/Twitter)

Pringle was loved by everyone at her work

The 28-year-old bartender was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other woman was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. Authorities are investigating the case and have not provided additional details regarding it as of now. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said,

"Trying to determine exactly what happened. It’s, it’s, you know, everyone’s shocked…you don’t want to see that happen in your city at all right? Whether it’s one anyplace else, you just don’t want to see that happen."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has also urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding the fatal shooting or a possible suspect. The victim, Paige Pringle, was loved by her co-workers at Dos Gatos. Dos Gatos posted the following on their Facebook page:

"Thursday - We’re back doing what Paige would want us to - making everyone happy. Stop by and share your favorite story and enjoy a cocktail. Thank you to everyone who left a kind message, flowers by the door. We‘ve moved them inside."

Pringle was a beloved employee and a memorial had been set up to remember her, (Image via Destiny McKeiver/Twitter)

The bar was reportedly shut on Wednesday, the day Pringle died, and reopened on Thursday. People have also kept flowers near the bar to honor the victim.