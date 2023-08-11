Watch: Bodycam video shows the moment Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn was arrested for groping women

On August 11, 2023, NBC released bodycam footage of Boris Epshteyn's 2021 arrest. Epshteyn, a well-known advisor for former President Donald Trump, was accused of groping two women at an Arizona nightclub in October 2021. Business Insider reported that he was charged with assault touching, attempted s*xual abuse, disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior or fighting, and harassment-related acts. Epshteyn would eventually plead guilty to disorderly conduct.

Trigger warning: This article concerns assault and misconduct, the reader's discretion is advised

In the footage, a woman can be heard leveling accusations against Boris Epshteyn.

“All night he’s been touching me and my sister, especially my sister. He kind of cornered her and grabbed her and is just making her super uncomfortable," the woman said.

She added that since Epshteyn was spending considerable amounts of money at the club, no one was refusing to expel him.

“The club is like, 'Oh, he’s spent like fifty grand here tonight. We’re not going to say (anything)."

According to CBS, Boris Epshteyn was formerly a White House Special Assistant under the Trump administration. Professionally, he worked as a lawyer but also served under Donald Trump in several other capacities.

The history of allegations against Boris Epshteyn

Arizona Central reported that Boris Epshteyn has a prior criminal history in Scottsdale, Arizona. In 2014, he was reportedly arrested after his alleged involvement in a brawl at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row. He was charged with assault with intent to injure after he reportedly punched a man in the face.

Authorities noted that in response to the allegations, Epshteyn would ultimately sign a plea deal. He was ordered to pay court fees, and complete 25 hours of community service. He was also banned from the venue where the assault took place.

In the recent case, the nightclub where the alleged assault took place did not formally ban Epshteyn. However, they noted that they would not allow him back in.

The nightclub released a statement:

"We have a robust security team who are singularly focused on the safety and enjoyment of all of our guests day-in and day-out. This was an isolated incident, and we have had no additional interaction with these guests, or complaints of this nature in our 10 years in business."

While Epshteyn has been implicated in at least two disorderly conduct-related cases, The New York Post reported that he has most recently been in the news for his association with Donald Trump.

According to various outlets, authorities have accused Epshteyn of attempting to help the former President manipulate the results of the 2021 Presidential election.

Epshteyn has been accused by the New York Times of attempting to send fake voters to support Trump in the Electoral College. However, he was not officially named in the indictment.