Fact check: Is the viral Donald Trump indictment crying video real? Social media post debunked 

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, was indicted recently owing to several federal charges against him. Amidst this, a video is circulating on the internet, where he can be seen crying while speaking out against his indictment. However, the video is an old one from July 2016 that was edited to make it look like he was shedding tears.

The video of Donald Trump supposedly crying while addressing the indictment charges was shared by a Twitter user @Trump_Detester, who accompanied it with a caption that read:

"Donald Trump crying is probably the best thing you’ll see today."

Notably, Trump shared a video about his indictment on the social media app Truth Social. In the video, he said:

"This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again."

For those unaware, Trump was indicted on June 8, 2023, for the second time for retaining classified documents and obstructing the government's attempt to retrieve them.

Video of Donald Trump crying while talking about his indictment is fake

The video of Trump, where he is seen supposedly crying and addressing an issue about classified documents, is fake. It is a video from July 2016, when he delivered a campaign speech in Virginia and was edited by social media users to make it appear that the former US President was crying.

In his speech, he said:

"This was not just extreme carelessness with classified material, which is still totally disqualifying. This is calculated, deliberate, premeditated misconduct, followed by a cover-up that included false statements and lies to Congress, to the media, and the American people."

He referred to remarks from his then-rival Hilary Clinton, who at that time accepted that she used a private email server while she was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013, reported HITC.

Donald Trump reacts to indictment charges and calls the special counsel, Jack Smith 'a deranged lunatic'

As the news about former United States President Trump's indictment came to light, he addressed it on Truth Social, taking a dig at the special counsel, Jack Smith.

Trump shared a picture of Jack on Truth Social and called him:

"Trump hater, deranged lunatic, and deranged psycho."

Trump also wrote:

"Biden moved his Boxes all over the place, including to Chinatown and up to his lawyer’s office in Boston. Why isn’t deranged Jack Smith looking at that?"

Trump is currently facing 37 counts in the classified documents case. In the indictment, it was mentioned:

"Trump took information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries, United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack."

However, it is worth noting that proper details about the indictment have not been made official yet.

