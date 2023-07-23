Waterbury Car Crash: Video shows deadly collision that killed 14-year-old girl in stolen SUV

A horrific crash took place on Friday, July 21, 2023, in Waterbury that injured five people and killed a 14-year-old girl. According to cops, a stolen SUV was also involved in the fatal car crash. Apart from the deceased victim, there were three other juveniles and one 18-year-old man, who were rushed to the hospital and sustained injuries in the crash.

Law enforcement officials have also released surveillance footage that has captured the moment the two vehicles collided with each other at the intersection of East Main and Baldwin Streets. According to Waterbury police chief Fernando Spagnolo, the SUV driver possibly went through a red light.

Spagnolo further described the crash site to be chaotic and unstable. As of now, authorities are yet to reveal the identities of the people involved in the two-vehicle crash on Friday. The four teens involved in the car crash were reportedly students at Waterbury Public Schools.

The horrific car crash involving a stolen SUV took place on July 21 at around 2.20 am local time. The two vehicles, a Hyundai Sonata and Ford Escape, had a head-on collision that killed a 14-year-old girl and injured others.

The girl was ejected out of the car due to the impact of the crash and was declared dead shortly after she reached the hospital. Apart from her, another 15-year-old girl, two 15-year-old boys, and an 18-year-old man were present in the car during the crash.

The three juveniles sustained injuries, and are under medical care. While one of the boys sustained critical life-threatening injuries, the other two are in a stable state. The 18-year-old was in a stable but critical state. The driver of the Ford Escape was identified as a 38-year-old male. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities further revealed that one of the 15-year-old boys was behind the wheels of the Hyundai Sonata. According to Waterbury police chief Fernando Spagnolo:

“They are persons of interest with group and gang affiliations along with the violence that’s occurring specifically in the Truman apartments.”

He further said:

“We did notice in the car there was a screwdriver in the car and there was some sort of cord that was hanging from the dashboard steering column area. It certainly looks like this particular Hyundai Sonata was stolen in the fashion that we’ve been reading about and talking about.”

Lt. Ryan Bessette from the Waterbury police confirmed that the Hyundai Sonata was stolen.

“Investigators also determined that the Hyundai was stolen earlier Friday morning in Waterbury, prior to the crash occurring.”

Residents of the area have expressed their opinions regarding the horrific crash, including a teen driver. Todd Broadhurst mentioned how teenagers don’t follow traffic rules and don’t bother to stop even for the walk signs.

Meanwhile, authorities have further urged the public to reach out to Waterbury police if they have any information regarding the crash or the stolen SUV.