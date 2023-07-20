Why did the police raid the Ohio massage parlor? Allegation of human trafficking in Pickerington Ohio explored 

On the morning of Tuesday, July 18, authorities in Pickerington, Ohio, raided a local massage parlor under suspicion of money laundering, pr*stitution, and human trafficking.

According to the Pickerington Police Department, the parlor was identified as Massage Experts on 1234 Hill North Road. Witnesses claimed that the business was a front for illegal operations and that the illicit services offered by female employees attracted various men.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a human trafficking investigation, the reader's discretion is advised

The Pickerington police department reported that no charges have been filed against the owners of Massage Experts. However, they stated that the case is in the early stages of investigation and that they have gathered substantial evidence through various searches. According to ABC, the illegal operations tied to Massage Experts may extend to a private Pickering home.

Authorities outline the alleged operations of the Ohio massage parlor

In an interview with ABC reporters, an employee who worked at a business near the Ohio massage parlor described the account of events. The employee said that earlier this year, they complained to the police about the various men who visited massage experts.

The witness, who remained unidentified, described how they became suspicious.

"We always see men come into the parking lot and they park far away, and walk across and go in, usually for a half hour or so," they said.

The Pickerington Police Department stated that they began a formal investigation approximately eight months ago. Police Chief Tod Cheney said that upon probing the establishment further, investigators found reason to believe that the massage parlor was a front for adult women to provide illicit services.

"There was nobody under the age of 18 that has been involved at this point. We don't suspect that's the case. It's all adults," Cheney said.

In a separate statement, a police department spokesperson said that after months of investigation, Ohio officials had gathered enough evidence to raid the building.

"The search warrants executed today were a direct result of several months of investigation that should send a message that the City of Pickerington will do everything in its power to protect our city from this type of illegal activity," a spokesperson said.

"City leadership is especially proud of the work of the Pickerington Police Department and the coordinated efforts of our local and state partners," the statement continued.

In the wake of the initial raid, authorities carried out multiple searches of the Ohio massage parlor.

Officials have not named any suspects allegedly involved in the human trafficking investigation. NBC reported on Tuesday that they could be seen near the massage parlor processing unspecified evidence.

Human trafficking in America

In 2020, the Office of Justice Programs reported that 1343 people in America were arrested on human trafficking-related charges. The US Department of Justice stated that, according to US law, trafficking could cover a wide range of terms, including cases in which people are intimidated or deceived into committing illicit commercial acts.

The Department of Justice reported that in several cases, trafficking victims are forced to take part in various forms of labor to pay off debts. In other cases, victims are engaged in what is considered domestic servitude. In many instances, the victims work in a house and are only provided limited access to basic needs such as food.

As the Ohio human trafficking case is still in process, authorities have not disclosed the specificities of the operation or the methods used by the alleged traffickers. Ohio authorities have not publicly released the names of any suspects involved in the case.