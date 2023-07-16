What did Ashton Kutcher say about child trafficking? 2017 video resurfaces amid Sound of Freedom release 

Human trafficking is one of the world's most prevailing problems. Ashton Kutcher, the American actor and former model, has been a huge advocate against human trafficking for a long time.

On July 4, the Sound of Freedom, a movie about the exploitation of children and human trafficking was released. Because of this, Ashton's video from 2017 has come to light again.

On February 15, 2017, the No Strings Attached actor gave a speech before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on modern day trafficking. His organization, Thorn: Digital Defenders of Justice, has rescued over 6,000 victims of human trafficking.

Ashton Kutcher's moving speech on human trafficking before the Senate

Ashton Kutcher talking to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Sen Bob Corker. (Images via Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Ashton Kutcher is known for his role as Michael Kelso in That 70's Show and many rom-com movies. His swoon-worthy charms are not the only trait fans love about the actor. Kutcher is also an avid activist who started an organization with his now ex-wife Demi Moore back in 2009, called DNA Foundation.

The organization later changed the name to Thorn: Digital Defenders of Justice in 2012 and has since contributed greatly toward saving victims of trafficking.

Since the Sound of Freedom (a movie on child traficking) released on July 4, 2023, an old speech made by Ashton Kutcher has gone viral on Twitter. Back in February 15, 2017, he went before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to talk about the severity of child trafficking in the world.

In an emotional address, Ashton Kutcher started by saying that his day job was to be the chairman of Thorn, which has rescued about 6,000 victims of human trafficking. He continued:

"My other day job is that of the father of two, a two year old and two month old."

Ashton said that he makes "an effort to defend their right to pursue happiness and to ensure a society and government that defends it as well."

The That 70's Show actor was in tears when he elaborated on the suffering of two girls, one the same age of his elder child (2 years old).

Ashton Kutcher ended his speech by talking about the digital tools that are available to build cases against the perpetrators and help find victims of trafficking. He urged the government to build, finance and deploy the necessary tools to fight back.

What is the premise of the Sound of Freedom movie?

The movie Sound of Freedom was released on July 4,2023. The action film is directed and co-written by Alejandro Monteverde. It starts with a federal agent named Tim Ballard (played by Jim Caviezel), who rescues a boy from child traffickers. He later learns that the boy's sister was still held captive and transported to Columbia.

Tim decides to follow the trail of the human traffickers and rescue the little girl before she suffers "a fate worse than death."

The movie is currently being villified by the corporate media, which seemed to be ignoring the movie's impactful message. Ashton Kutcher's speech came into the conversation because of the similarities in the cases that he mentioned in his address.

The viral tweet that circulated on July 4, 2023, which includes both topics (Ashton and Sound of Freedom) has garnered a lot of attention and is helping the movie gain the positive recognition that it deserves. Despite the media's smear campaign, Sound of Freedom has enjoyed a lot of success since its release, grossing about $19.7 million last weekend.