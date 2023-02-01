What did Demi Moore say about Ashton Kutcher? Latter reveals his angry reaction to explosive memoir

American actor Ashton Kutcher recently confessed that he was "f***ing pissed" when his ex-wife Demi Moore's explosive book, Inside Out, came out in 2019.

In an interview with Esquire for its first-ever digital version, the 44-year-old star opened up about how his personal life was affected once Moore's book, which detailed their marriage, came out, stating:

“I’d finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and [my wife] Mila [Kunis] and my life and my family. And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids’ school."

But Kutcher stopped mid-sentence and stated that he doesn't "want to open anything up in that realm."

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore tied the knot in 2005 after two years of dating, however, they separated in 2013.

Demi Moore regrets having th*eesomes in her marriage with Ashton Kutcher

In her memoir Inside Out, Demi Moore detailed how she tried to "fit the mold of the woman" Ashton Kutcher wanted her to be, which led to things that made her feel "uncomfortable."

As per People Magazine, she wrote:

"I put him first. So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn't say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be."

Moore added that having a third person present in her and Kutcher's private time left her with feelings of "shame." Speaking about the people the duo were involved with, she wrote:

"They were good people, but it was still a mistake. I was strangely flooded with shame, I couldn't shake the feeling that this whole thing was somehow my fault."

The Ghost actress claimed in her book that the th*eesomes resulted in Kutcher straying from their own relationship. The That '70s Show star allegedly cheated on Moore while being married to her.

"Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he's done."

As per People Magazine, Ashton Kutcher cheated on Moore for the second time with a 21-year-old woman while she was shooting her 2011 film Another Happy Day.

"I knew she wasn't lying. He admitted it right away."

In his recent interview with Esquire, Ashton Kutcher talked about getting married to Demi Moore in 2005, and becoming a stepfather to her three kids -- Rumer (12), Scout (10), and Tallulah (8), who are now 34, 31, and 28 respectively.

"I was twenty-six, bearing the responsibility of an eight-year-old, a ten-year-old, and a twelve-year-old. That's how some teen parents must experience their twenties."

He also spoke about the time Moore suffered a miscarriage during their union when she was six months pregnant, calling it "really, really painful."

"I love kids. I wouldn't have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn't love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible. For whatever reason, I had to have that experience."

Ashton Kutcher is now married to his former That '70s Show co-star, Mila Kunis, with whom he shares two kids -- Wyatt (8) and Dimitri (6).

