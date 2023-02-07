Your Place or Mine star Ashton Kutcher reveals he thought Reese Witherspoon didn't ''like'' him

Ashton Kutcher recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein he spoke about his new film Your Place or Mine and working with his co-star Reese Witherspoon.

He said that he wanted to work with Witherspoon for a long time and tried to get her onboard for many movies, but it never worked out. Kutcher mentioned:

''And she was always workin' on something else. And at a point, I was like, I just think she doesn't like me.''

In Your Place or Mine, Ashton Kutcher plays the role of Peter whilst Reese Witherspoon portrays the character of his best friend, Debbie. The film is expected to hit Netflix on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Ashton Kutcher opens up on working with Reese Witherspoon in Your Place or Mine, and more

Ashton Kutcher told Jimmy Fallon that his agent told him about a new project helmed by noted filmmaker Aline Brosh McKenna, who's known for The Devil Wears Prada, and starring Reese Witherspoon.

Kutcher continued:

''I was like, 'well, let me stop what I'm doing today. And I read it (script) and it was phenomenal.''

He further went on to describe the movie's plot, saying:

''And it's about a couple that are friends for, like, 20 years. And then decide that well, maybe there's something romantic here. I was like, 'I don't know when you think about that! I've never been in that kind of relationship.''

Apart from Your Place or Mine, Ashton Kutcher has been a part of several popular and acclaimed movies and shows over the years, including That '70s Show, Dude, Where's My Car?, Guess Who, and The Ranch, to name a few.

More details about Your Place or Mine cast and plot

Your Place or Mine is a quirky movie that tells the story of two best friends who've known each other for over two decades. Their lives change dramatically when the possibility of romance emerges between them.

Here's a brief description of the romantic comedy film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.''

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon's stunning chemistry dominates the trailer, elevating the film to new heights. Based on the trailer, it seems like the lead couple are confused about their relationship, and it'll be interesting to see how their romance pans out.

Reese Witherspoon looks equally brilliant in the trailer, and promises to deliver a stellar performance. Her other memorable acting credits include Sweet Home Alabama, Water for Elephants, Little Fires Everywhere, and many more.

The supporting cast of the film includes numerous other prominent actors like Jesse Williams, Rachel Bloom, and many more. Director Aline Brosh McKenna is widely known for writing the screenplay for the Meryl Streep starrer The Devil Wears Prada. Her other notable film and TV writing/directing credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Cruella, and All-American Girl, to name a few.

Viewers can stream Your Place or Mine on Netflix on Friday, February 10, 2023.

