"He had a cooler at the party": Your Place or Mine star Reese Witherspoon opens up on meeting Ashton Kutcher for the first time

Your Place or Mine star Reese Witherspoon recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, wherein she spoke about her co-star Ashton Kutcher. She reminisced about the time she first met him at a party and mentioned an ''interesting'' thing he brought to the event.

''I saw him walking through this party. He's so handsome, he's so tall, he's so from Iowa. And he's just a really cute guy. And he walked in and he was with somebody and he had a cooler. Like, he had a cooler at the party, and I thought, 'that's interesting.'''

In Your Place or Mine, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher play the lead roles of Debbie Dunn and Peter, respectively. The movie is expected to be released on Netflix on February 10, 2023.

Reese Witherspoon opens up about how she and Ashton Kutcher bonded

Reese Witherspoon told Jimmy Kimmel that she did ask Ashton Kutcher what was in the cooler that he brought to the party where they first met, but mentioned that she can't reveal it.

Witherspoon further spoke about working with Kutcher on the movie, and how they got to know each other better throughout the filming of Your Place or Mine.

''We didn't really know each other when we started the movie. So about a month before we started the movie, I facetimed him. I said, 'You know what? I think we need to kinda get to know each other because in the movie we've known each other for 20 years. We've literally known every boyfriend, girlfriend, every bad story, good story about our parents, everything.''

She further mentioned:

''And he was like, 'Okay, what do you want to do?' and I was like, 'Everyday I want you to send me a video that's something about your life and I'm gonna send you a video of something about my life. And so we did, and it was really fun.''

Apart from Your Place or Mine, Reese Witherspoon has starred in a number of iconic movies and shows over the years, including HBO's Big Little Lies, Sweet Home Alabama, Water for Elephants, and many more.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's chemistry looks palpable in Your Place or Mine trailer

Your Place or Mine tells the story of two best friends with contrasting personalities. Their perspectives change completely when they decide to swap their lives for a few days, leading to profound revelations and discoveries.

Here's a brief synopsis of the new romantic comedy, as per Netflix's Tudum:

''When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other's lives that could open the door to love.''

Both Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher look pretty impressive in the trailer and it's their sizzling onscreen chemistry that defines the mood and tone of the trailer.

Viewers can look forward to a heartwarming and funny modern love story that explores a number of themes like desire, friendship, love, and family, among various other things. The film is written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna.

You can watch Your Place or Mine on Netflix on February 10, 2023.

