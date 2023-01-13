''The mindless rom-com era is back'' – Twitter in love with Reese Witherspoon-Ashton Kutcher's Your Place or Mine trailer

The trailer of Your Place or Mine is here! Netflix dropped the three-minute-long clip on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Starring romantic comedy virtuosos Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, the film is slated to release on February 10, just days before Valentine's Day.

The official synopsis for Your Place or Mine reads:

“Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in Los Angeles; he thrives on change in New York. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

As soon as the trailer dropped, ecstatic fans took to Twitter to pour out their feelings. One of them jokingly remarked that the “mindless rom-com era” has made a comeback.

Fan reacts to Your Place or Mine trailer. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

The movie, co-produced by Witherspoon, marks the maiden collaboration between her and Kutcher.

"Beautifully awesome," fans are already in awe of Your Place or Mine

The trailer, lasting 2:48 minutes, shows besties Debbie and Peter swapping places with one another only to face numerous confusing questions that ultimately lead to epiphanies.

The premise is admittedly pretty light, which is why netizens are excited about the upcoming Netflix rom-com.

Check out some of the reactions:

Your Place or Mine trailer dropped recently. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Looks like fun, netizens comment on Your Place or Mine trailer. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans react to the trailer. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

However, not everyone showed love to Your Place or Mine.

Many commented that the plot has been done to death and already used in films like No Strings Attached (another Kutcher-starrer) and Friends with Benefits, starring Justin Timberlake and Kutcher’s wife Mila Kunis.

Not all reacted positively. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Meanwhile, another user sarcastically opined on how 40-year-old actors are behaving like 20-year-olds in the film.

Some weren't that excited. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Witherspoon, and Kutcher loved working with one another in the film

As mentioned earlier, Your Place or Mine is the lead actors’ first film together, but Ashton Kutcher said he had “fun” filming the movie.

In an interview last month, the 44-year-old actor told People that he wanted to do a film/show with the Oscar-winning actress “for years,” so signing the project was an “easy” decision for him.

He added that working with Witherspoon “is like hanging out with a best friend.” Kutcher told the publication:

“We just had fun! I can talk to Reese about anything — acting, business, kids, media, football. She's always game.”

Witherspoon (46) echoed the same and said that they have “a very similar sense of humor and timing.”

Your Place or Mine has been written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, who is known for writing films like The Devil Wears Prada (2006), 27 Dresses (2008), Morning Glory (2010), and We Bought a Zoo (2011). This is McKenna’s feature directorial debut.

In a recent interview, Witherspoon gushed over McKenna and emphasized that it was the script that made her sign the dotted line:

“Aline's writing is so buoyant, hysterically funny and easy to relate to. When I read the part of Debbie, I immediately felt like she was an old friend I had known forever.”

Witherspoon also offered her insight into the relationship Peter and Debbie will share in the film. She said that even though the best buddies “share everything from inside jokes to their biggest dreams,” they are both complex individuals. So falling in love, for them, is about “taking chances” and "not easy."

Last seen in Little Fires Everywhere (2020), the award-winning star will be seen in two more Netflix films, including Pyros.

Kutcher, on the other hand, is set to appear in an episode of That ’90s Show along with his wife Mila Kunis, and has The Long Home in the pipeline.

Poll : 0 votes