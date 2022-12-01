Ashton Kutcher Reveals He's Battling the Autoimmune Disease Vasculitis

Ashton Kutcher struggled with his vision, hearing, and movement for approximately a year.

In an episode of National Geographic's "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge," the actor discussed his struggle with vasculitis, an inflammatory condition called vasculitis that causes inflammation of the blood vessels.

In a clip from the program, Kutcher is heard discussing his health issues while hiking through a dense forest with the show's host, explorer Bear Grylls.

Ashton Kutcher said, "I'm lucky to be alive.

What is Vasculitis that Ashton Kutcher Has?

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), vasculitis causes vascular inflammation and constriction of veins, arteries, and small capillaries that can impede or totally block blood flow resulting from the body's immune system attacking the blood vessels. In addition to causing aneurysms, which can result in potentially catastrophic internal bleeding, it can also result in organ damage.

It can affect blood vessels everywhere in the body and result in a variety of symptoms, such as exhaustion, fever, aches, and pains all over, decreased appetite, and weight loss.

While some vasculitis sufferers show few symptoms, others may experience more severe symptoms.

During the episode, Kutcher claimed, "Knocked out my vision, knocked out my hearing, knocked out like all my equilibrium." It took him almost a year to rebuild everything.

"You don't really appreciate something until it's gone until you realize that you might never be able to see it again." Kutcher, renowned for his appearances in "That '70s Show" and "No Strings Attached," added, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.’

Kutcher told Grylls that the experience had taught him the value of tenacity.

National Geographic aired Ashton's episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls on August 8.

Bear, the show's host, praised Ashton for his tenacity after learning about the actor's health struggles. What is said about survival? Storms strengthen you. Bear said referring to Kutcher, "He is, in my opinion, a living proof of that."

In a tweet on August 9, Ashton Kutcher revealed that he's completely recovered from the disease.

ashton kutcher @aplusk Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn

Conclusion

Although there is no cure, early identification and therapy with drugs that address specific forms of vasculitis and blood vessel damage implicated can frequently help prevent symptoms from getting worse. Early detection is essential. If you already have a visual loss, for instance, you can stop it from growing worse, but it can sometimes be difficult to reverse damage once it has already occurred.

If patients have chronic symptoms that are troubling and difficult to explain, they should visit a doctor.

