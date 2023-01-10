4 upcoming comedy movie releases in February 2023

With January bringing an amazing list of titles to start off 2023, February is also set to be a great month for cinephiles.

The first month has already brought noteworthy titles like Kaleidoscope and M3GAN, which has caught the attention of a wide range of critics and audiences. With such a great start to the year, the rest of 2023 also looks quite promising right now.

Ranging from drama, horror, thriller to documentary, 2023 already has it all. The upcoming list of titles set to release in February also promises some entertaining watches.

While thrillers and documentaries cater to many, some prefer to catch some comedies to alleviate their everyday boredom. In this article, we explore some of the light-hearted comedy titles which will be made available in the upcoming month.

Magic Mike's Last Dance, Cocaine Bear and more - 4 of the best comedy titles dropping in February 2023

1) Magic Mike's Last Dance

Date of release - February 10, 2023

Magic Mike's Last Dance (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Magic Mike's Last Dance is an upcoming comedy drama from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is set to be the third movie in the Magic Mike series, and returns with the director of the first film, Steven Soderborough, as the showrunner.

The film features Channing Tatum reprising his role as the titular character of Magic Mike. He is joined by notable stars like Salma Hayek, Caitlin Gerard, Gavin Spokes, Ayub Khan-Din, and Christopher Bencomo among others.

Magic Mike's Last Dance revolves around "Magic" Mike Lane, a legendary strip-dancer from Tampa. The story follows "Magic" Mike as he makes his return to the industry after a long hiatus.

When a business deal goes awry, he is broke and working a bartending gig in Florida where Mike meets Maxandra, a wealthy socialite. When she makes an offer he cannot refuse, Mike heads to London to participate in one last performance. Maxandra, meanwhile, has her own agendas to fulfill.

Magic Mike's Last Dance has gained quite some attention from critics and fans and is one of the hot titles set to release in February 2023. The film has been hailed to be visually stunning with exquisite dance sequences and an entertaining storyline.

2) Your Place Or Mine

Date of release - February 10, 2023

Your Place or Mine (Image via Netflix)

Your Place or Mine is an upcoming romantic comedy from Netflix, and is written and directed by the creator of The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses, Aline Brosh McKenna.

Set to release in time for the Valentine's Week, the title features Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon in the lead roles, alongside Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro, Zoë Chao, Rachel Bloom and others.

Your Place or Mine follows best friends Debbie and Peter. Debbie leads a comfortable life in Los Angeles with her son, Jack, and works as an accountant. Meanwhile, Peter likes the fast-paced life in New York as a marketing executive.

While Debbie likes her set routine, Peter feeds off of the constant change that inspires him to be a writer. When they swap residences, the sudden change in their lives makes them realize what they truly want from life.

3) Seriously Red

Date of release - February 10, 2023

Seriously Red (Image via Roadshow Films)

Seriously Red is an Australian musical romantic comedy from the house of Roadshow Films and Lionsgate, which premiered at South by Southwest in 2022. The title is set for a limited theatrical release on February 10, 2023.

Directed by Gracie Otto, the film stars Krew Boylan as the titular character alongside actors like Daniel Webber, Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Todd Lasance, Celeste Barber, Thomas Campbell and others.

Seriously Red follows a rambunctious and hilarious real estate agent, Red. At a crossroads in her life, Red decides to drop her corporate life to follow her dream of becoming a professional Dolly Parton impersonator.

After her act attracts a lot of attention, she gets her ticket to the top of famous impersonators, becoming the romantic entanglement of the best Kenny Rogers copycat. However, while following her lifelong dream does not bring her the happiness she was expecting, Red must lose herself first to discover her true self.

4) Cocaine Bear

Date of release - February 24, 2023

Cocaine Bear (Image via Universal Pictures)

Cocaine Bear is an upcoming black comedy offering from the house of Universal Pictures. Directed by Elizabeth Banks with a screenplay from Jimmy Warden, the movie is inspired by a true story of an American black bear who ingested over 30 kilos of cocaine in 1985.

The film stars an ensemble of actors like Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Covery, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklyn Prince, Kristofer Hivju, Margo Martindale and others. The film also includes Ray Liotta in one of his final roles before he died in 2022.

The premise of Cocaine Bear revolves around a true incident of 1985, when a 175 pound American black bear consumed a huge amount of cocaine and died. The film fictionalizes the incident and adds flair to the whole scenario, under the director's creative freedom.

The bear's drug-fuelled rampage affects the nearby town of Georgia, where residents and tourists join hands to survive the dangerous predicament.

These four comedy movies set to release in February 2023 have something to offer for fans of all kinds of comedy and are just the start of a great year, especially in terms of movies.

