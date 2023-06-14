"Five of the charges were removed": Tristan and Andrew Tate open up about their human trafficking charges on Rumble

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate recently went live on Rumble after a long time, revealing certain details about the ongoing human trafficking and organized crime investigations in Romania. The controversial brother duo's recent 'Emergency Meeting' attracted hundreds of thousands of viewers on Rumble, who were eager to hear what they have to say.

Tristan and Andrew Tate were in jail for several months before being released on house arrest on March 31, 2023. This is the first time they have discussed the case with their followers in detail. One of the first things that Andrew said during the opening minutes of the stream was that most of the "news" circulating about their case was misinformation, revealing that five of the six counts of human trafficking charges against them were recently dropped.

"Yesterday we were at DIICOT's office and five of the charges were removed," he said.

Tristan then added:

"Yesterday when they changed the status of the case file, they have to call you to the offices of DIICOT. So, I was looking at six counts of human trafficking. I went there yesterday... and when I left the building, I was facing one count of human trafficking. So that's yesterday summed up as a whole. I don't know where the other five counts went, I don't know why they were around for so long before they disappeared for 14 months."

Tristan and Andrew Tate then went on a detailed summary, explaining what they had been accused of.

Tristan and Andrew Tate claim that their Romanian human trafficking case is about them stealing money from TikTok accounts

The Tate brothers have been under active investigation by the Romanian organized crime unit called the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, shortened to DIICOT. The unit conducted a raid on their residence in 2022 and detained them for the majority of the first few months of 2023.

Reportedly, the brothers were being investigated for several charges, including organizing a gang, human trafficking, assaulting women, and more. With Andrew Tate's supporters calling on the authorities to release the brothers, the two were released into a one-month house arrest on March 31 that later got extended by another month by the courts.

On their recent live stream on Rumble, Tristan and Andrew Tate opened up about the case, saying that they need to clear up the confusion about what they are accused of. Tristan Tate explained that five of the six counts of human trafficking charges against him have been dropped, and added:

"I think it's very important to explain what we are allowed to explain about exactly what we are accused of, because there is a lot of confusion."

He then went on to explain what the Romanian authorities have been alleging:

"Here is the official story. In 2021, two years ago, my brother and I formed an organized criminal gang with the intent of moving women to Romania so we could steal money from their TikTok accounts to enrich ourselves."

Both Andrew and Tristan have categorically denied the case being linked to their controversial webcam business from the past. Readers should note that the brothers have denied all of the charges brought against them from the beginning and this stream on Rumble, titled 'Counter Attack' is their way of telling their supporters about what their PR strategy will be going forward.

