Did Romanian authorities level more serious human trafficking charges against Andrew Tate? 'Cobra' claims otherwise

Andrew Tate believes that he and his brother, Tristan, have taken a massive step towards clearing their names of any wrongdoing. The pair had previously been accused of human trafficking and sexual assault, but that was changed to 'trafficking in continued form' according to a recent newsweek.com article.

The brothers were arrested in December 2022 and put in jail until April, and have since been under house arrest. The investigation into the pair has continued, and the addition of another victim to the case has reportedly brought 'more serious charges' against Andrew Tate.

'Cobra' appears to hold a contrary belief, and stated that the rearrangement of the charges against him and his brother has worked out favorably for the pair. Tate took to Twitter and said this:

"Diicot rearranged all accusations and restructured them in a way that benefitted me massively because they dont have any evidence. They needed to do this to charge me with such a weak file. Cant drop it now can they? Imagine the uproar."

See the post below:

Despite facing serious allegations, Andrew Tate is yet to be charged with a crime. During a recent interview with the BBC, 'Cobra' appeared confident that he will be found innocent of any wrongdoing.

Andrew Tate shares hilarious moment with BBC reporter Lucy Williamson following viral interview

Andrew Tate was recently interviewed by Lucy Williamson, a reporter for the BBC. The interview has gone viral online, as the pair continually butted heads on a number of issues regarding the allegations surrounding 'Cobra'.

Tate was recently captured in public, where he was joined by Williamson, who continued to probe at 'Cobra' with questions. Tate took the opportunity to pose with the BBC reporter as if she were a fan of his.

'Cobra' clearly found the moment hilarious, and he posted the following on Twitter:

"When I first met Lucy it was clear I am the object of her obsession. Fascination was woven into her veins, consuming her senses, a love untamed. Her every thought a delicate dance with my name. A whisper. Top G, Top G, Top G. And today, she waited over 6 hours in the cold outside of Diicot's head office to show me support. My number one and most dedicated fan. Lucy <3"

See the post below:

