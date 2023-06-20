What did Derrick John Thompson do? Suspect arrested as video shows moment car slams into SUV killing five women

27-year-old Derrick John Thompson faces two charges of murder in connection to a car crash that killed five women. The alleged hit-and-run took place last week on Friday in South Minneapolis at around 10:12 pm local time. Thompson alleged slammed into three teenagers and two other young females during the crash.

Additionally, footage featuring the exact moment of the crash was also leaked. Authorities, however, are conducting an internal investigation regarding the alleged leak.

Disclaimer: The following video contains disturbing content. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Derrick John Thompson, son of former state Rep, has been arrested in connection with a car crash that killed five people

Investigating officers confirmed that the tragic crash allegedly took place on June 16, 2023, Friday, at around 10:12 local time at the intersection of Lake Street and Second Avenue South. The driver, Derrick John Thompson, who is the son of former state Rep. John Thompson, slammed his SUV into another car that had five people in it.

As per a report by the New York Post, the victims have been identified as Sabiriin Mohamoud Ali, 17, Siham Adan Odhowa, 19, Sagal Burhaan Hersi, 19, Sahra Liban Gesaade, 20, and Salma Mohamed Abdikadir, 20. Authorities confirmed that the victims were returning from a friend's wedding preparations when the deadly crash took place. Their identities were also confirmed by the Hennepin County medical examiner's office.

Cops stated that following the crash, Derrick John Thompson fled the scene, and later was arrested. He was first taken to Hennepin Couty Medical Center, before being booked into Hennepin County Jail.

It has further been revealed that this is not the first time Derrick John Thompson has been involved in such an incident. In 2018, he reportedly had a felony conviction related to a hit-and-run case in Montecito, where he ended up injuring a woman.

He also found himself on the wrong side of the law when he was convicted after he fled a cop in a motor vehicle. He also landed in hot water after his involvement in matters related to drug possession.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed that cops are currently investigating the horrific crash that killed so many individuals.

Apart from this, they are also looking into the origin of the leaked Metro Transit footage that captured the crash.

“Both are very concerning. Our hearts break for the families and loved ones of these innocent, young victims who had their entire lives ahead of them. While the MPD has made an arrest in this case, our investigation continues relentlessly,” O’Hara said, as per Yahoo.

The Hennepin County Attorney, Mary Moriarty also addressed the leaked clip and spoke about the impact that it would have on the victims' families.

“Leaks like this deeply impact the family and loved ones of the victims and undermine community trust in the criminal legal system,” they said.

The horrific crash has been described as "absolutely heart-wrenching" by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

