Watch: Bodycam footage shows Rhode Island city councilman Matthew Reilly's arrest over drug possession

On May 15, 2023, attorney and former Rhode Island city councilman Matthew Reilly was arrested for drug possession. On May 19, Law&Crime released police bodycam footage of the incident. According to Cranston authorities, the former city councilman was found in possession of a crack pipe. Cranston Police Officers noted that after Matthew Reilly's arrest, he was jailed, processed, and released.

Trigger warning: This article concerns references to drug abuse, the reader's discretion is advised.

When confronted by police officers, Matthew Reilly denied having any drugs in his car. However, after Cranston authorities allegedly found crack cocaine in the vehicle's center console, Reilly told them that he had relapsed after 13 years of refraining from drugs. NBC reported that he has resigned as councilman and entered a rehab facility.

Matthew Reilly said he relapsed into drug use after going through a divorce

In the footage of the incident, Matthew Reilly can be seen sleeping in the passenger seat of the car when he is approached by an officer. The officer identified what appeared to be a crack pipe and a lighter in Reilly's hand. He then removed Reilly from the vehicle and searched his pockets.

Ron Filipkowski @RonFilipkowski Republican City Council member Matthew Reilly of Cranston, RI was arrested after he was found behind the wheel passed out holding a crack pipe with crack and fentanyl in the car. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Republican City Council member Matthew Reilly of Cranston, RI was arrested after he was found behind the wheel passed out holding a crack pipe with crack and fentanyl in the car. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8TK6YlZWso

After being removed from the vehicle, Reilly told the police officer that he was sleeping in his car in broad daylight because he suffers from sleep apnea. The officer said that it was clear that Reilly had been smoking crack, as he had the pipe in his hands.

Eventually, Matthew Reilly told officers that he had taken crack, but did not have any drugs in the vehicle. Soon after, when the police officer discovered crack cocaine within the car's center console, Reilly said that he had relapsed into drug use after dealing with a tumultuous divorce.

In response, the officer said that Reilly needed to get official help.

He said:

“This is a terrible situation, we’re all in a tough spot, but we gotta do what we gotta do by the numbers. It’ll help you in the end, … and you’ll say to us a month from now, ‘Best thing that ever happened to me."

Cat, Reigning Typo Queen👑😷🌻NO DMs @typo_cat Rhode Island Politician Caught Smoking Crack



Cranston, Rhode Island city councilman Matthew Reilly (R) was arrested Monday morning after he was reportedly caught smoking what appeared to be crack cocaine in his car, WPRI reports. Rhode Island Politician Caught Smoking CrackCranston, Rhode Island city councilman Matthew Reilly (R) was arrested Monday morning after he was reportedly caught smoking what appeared to be crack cocaine in his car, WPRI reports. https://t.co/2L3JfCzlqv

The officer added that Reilly needed to put his political career aside.

He said:

“I look at you, you’re not the Matt Reilly we know. Your health and your well-being is worth more than your political career.”

Mayor Kenneth J Hopkins commented on Reilly's arrest and resignation as a councilman.

He said:

“By relieving himself of his elective duties, Matt will have time to focus his attentions on his personal well-being. It will allow him to focus on his family, away from the important responsibilities and spotlight of public office."

Joe Powers @RIGOPChairman I applaud former Cranston Council Member Matthew Reilly for making the best decision for Ward 6 constituents by stepping down to focus on his family. I applaud former Cranston Council Member Matthew Reilly for making the best decision for Ward 6 constituents by stepping down to focus on his family. https://t.co/xU7twjnw4G

Reilly's arraignment is scheduled for June 15, 2023. It remains unknown whether he plans to return to politics in the future.

Poll : 0 votes