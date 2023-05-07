In June 1984, Don York flew to Salt Lake City from California. Upon arrival, he rented a car and drove to the house of his ex-wife, Patricia York, in Bountiful, where he fired twelve to fourteen shots, gravely wounding Patricia and killing her then-boyfriend, Jeff Longhurst. Following this, he went to a local police station and surrendered to authorities. He was charged with multiple counts.

That same year, York later pleaded guilty to lesser charges of second degree murder and attempted manslaughter after initially being charged of first-degree murder, a capital offense. Moreover, during his plea hearing, he claimed having no independent memory of the incident, but admitted to committing the crime. He was sentenced to five-years-to-life and a consecutive term of zero-to-five years.

According to reports, York was released from the Utah State Prison in January 2002.

Violent Minds: Killers on Tape will revisit Dr. Al Carlisle's analysis of Don York and his crimes. The episode will air on Oxygen this Sunday, May 7, at 7:00 pm ET.

Here's the synopsis for the episode:

"When a new inmate claims he can't remember the attempted murder of his wife and murder of the man she was having an affair with, Dr. Carlisle uses hypnosis to access his apparent alternate personality, Dan Hell."

Don York flew to Utah and opened fire at his ex-wife Patricia and her lover Jeff in their home, killing the latter

On June 17, 1984, Don York booked a flight from San Bernardino, California, to Salt Lake City, Utah, under the name of Dan Hill. As soon as he got there, York rented a car under his original name Donald York and drove to Bountiful where his ex-wife, Patricia York, resided.

According to official reports, York entered Patricia's home with a loaded gun in hand and fired twelve to fourteen rounds, leaving Patricia with significant injuries and her lover, Jeff Longhurst, dead. After the shooting, York drove to the local police station and turned himself in. He told authorities that a fight occurred at Patricia's home and also informed them where to find the weapon and ammo.

After his confession, Don York was charged with first-degree murder, a capital offense, attempted second degree murder, a second degree felon, and aggravated burglary, a first degree felony. He initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity or "that he had diminished mental capacity at the time the offense occurred."

York's mental condition was then examined by court-appointed psychiatrists who determined that while he had mental disorders, they were not so severe as to render petitioner legally insane and ruled that the accused was "mentally competent to understand trial proceedings and would be able to assist in his defense."

Don York was diagnosed with multiple personality disorder by Dr. Al Carlisle while serving his sentence

On October 29 of that same year,Don York as part of a plea deal, pleaded guilty to the reduced charges of second degree murder, a first degree felony and attempted manslaughter, a third degree felony. The state also agreed to propose consecutive terms and avoid pursuing a sentencing enhancement for use of a firearm.

However, during his plea hearing, York maintained that he had no independent memory of the shootings, but he confessed to committing the crimes and pleaded guilty. On December 6, he received a five-year sentence to life in prison for second-degree murder and a concurrent sentence of zero to five years for attempted manslaughter.

Dr. Al Carlisle, a prison psychiatrist, treated Don Yrok while he was incarcerated at the Utah State Prison, and he came to the conclusion that the convict suffered from multiple personality disorder. Following the finding, he filed a state petition in April 1985, arguing that the latest MPD evidence proved he was innocent of the charges to which he had previously pleaded guilty.

According to reports, he was able to communicate with his alternate personality, Dan Hell, during a series of hypnotic sessions. Hell informed Dr. Carlisle that on the day of the shooting, an unidentified red-haired individual (whom Dan Hell saw) was behind Jeff's murder and Patricia getting gravely injured.

York appealed multiple times in the years that followed, but each time was rejected by the court. He was only released from the Utah State Prison in 2002.

Learn more about the case on Oxygen's Violent Minds: Killers on Tape this Sunday.

