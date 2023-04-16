In July 2009, David Serbeck was wounded after being shot by neighborhood man Reggie Campos, who believed the former was stalking his teenage daughter. Serbeck was left paralyzed waist down after a bullet fired by Campos struck him. The shooter claimed to have acted in self-defense.

Reports state that Campos was found guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to three and five years in prison, respectively. Both sentences were to be served consecutively. He was granted parole in 2013. Meanwhile, Serbeck was convicted of unlawful s*xual activity in an unrelated case for having s*x with a teenager.

An upcoming episode of Violent Minds: Killers on Tape is slated to revisit the shooting incident that left David Serbeck permanently paralyzed. The episode, titled Reggie/Reginald, airs on Oxygen this Sunday, April 16, at 7 pm ET.

Here's what the official synopsis of the upcoming episode says:

"When a new inmate at the Utah State Prison claims he cannot remember the crime that sent him to prison, Dr. Carlisle's experiments with hypnosis reveal a violent alternate personality hidden just beneath the surface."

David Serbeck was shot by a concerned father while patrolling the streets of the Bluffdale neighborhood

In the late night hours of July 21, 2009, David Serbeck was patrolling the streets of the Bluffdale, Utah, where he lived as a member of the local mobile patrol group to protect the houses and people amid rising concerns owing to recent burglaries. Serbeck, a former bounty hunter and Army sniper, accompanied by another man, was driving around on an unofficial neighborhood watch patrol.

During their drive, Serbeck and his companion came across two teenage girls walking and said something like, "How are you doing?" or "What's going on?" to them, but they did not respond. One of the girls was Reginald/Reggie Campos' daughter. The girls then walked to Campos' home, where they took their car and drove to pick up a friend.

However, on their way back, they encountered Serbeck's SUV, who became suspicious of the occupants of the car, not knowing it was the same two girls. Meanwhile, the girls believed two strange men were following them, and Reggie Campos' daughter called him to inform him of the situation, telling him that they were being stalked.

Reports state that after becoming concerned, Campos drove to the location where the girls were and escorted them back to his house. The 43-year-old then took his daughter back out to look for the SUV. When he encountered Serbeck and his car - both proactive members of the neighborhood believing that they were protecting someone - the confrontation quickly turned to gunfire.

Confusion and severe miscommunication triggered the shootout that permanently paralyzed David Serbeck

The incident, triggered by severe miscommunication, culminated in a tragic shooting that left David Serbeck critically injured after Reggie Campos fired two shots at him in the early morning hours of July 22. Campos believed he was protecting his teenage daughter from burglars. One of the two bullets grazed Serbeck's spinal cord, causing permanent paralysis from the waist down.

Both men crossed paths for the first time that night, although they lived minutes from each other's house. After shooting Serbeck, Campos pointed his gun at the second man who was accompanying the victim that night before calling 911 for an ambulance. Campos was found guilty of aggravated assault and attempted murder the following year after a jury rejected his self-defense argument.

According to reports, following the incident, one of David Serbeck's former neighbors came forward alleging that the two shared a s*xual relationship while she was still a teenager. Serbeck was then convicted of unlawful s*xual activity on an unrelated charge.

Oxygen's Violent Minds: Killers on Tape will further shed light on the case this Sunday at 7 pm ET.

