When does Pooh Shiesty get out of jail? Prison sentence explored as rapper shares update

Pooh Shiesty's confrontations with the law have created many problems for him, with the latest being his sentencing in 2022 where he was sent to prison for five years. A three-year term of supervised release will follow after he completes his jail term of 63 months. He was recently active on Instagram and shared a post on Tuesday where he said:

"King Shiesty tappin in from the middle of the pennititary aka Hell where they say I cant go, jailing no telling!! I still remain Untouched, Millions still in double digits! Tell Google fix my networth we can verify that sh*t right now."

Shiesty mentioned that he has been in prison for a long time and expressed his frustration with the things that were being spoken about him by everyone. He addressed the same and said:

"Stop playing with my name before I buy one of you for sale a** n**as you n**as anything! I put on for this Choppa Gang sh*t everyday. Twice on Sundays im on the same sh*t from Tokio to Tennesse."

Pooh Shiesty then thanked everyone who had been supporting him all this time and asked them to continue keeping him in the spotlight until he gets out. He also spoke a few words to those who hated him and stated:

"Im touching down to terrorize I gotta dorito on my shoulder im going 100% flamboyant on you f**king clowns! Its all bad for you wild a** n**as 'All Eyes on Shiest ' #NeverCheckedin #SnitchK #No5k1 #Norule35 #Mr.Omerta."

Pooh Shiesty sentenced to 63 months on charges of firearms conspiracy

Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to 63 years in prison (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to 63 months in April last year after he pleaded guilty to a firearms conspiracy charge. The verdict was announced by U.S. District Judge Kevin Michael Moore in Miami Federal Court.

The charges stemmed from an incident that happened in 2020 where an individual named Brandon Cooper was shot. He might be released after three and a half years on good behavior. His lawyer Bradford Cohen said at the time:

"Listen, nobody's happy to go to prison, but he was happy the judge listened to our argument, and the judge received the argument well. He was satisfied with the outcome. We're happy with the decision of the court."

The latest updates say that he might have to pay restitution worth $1.1 million for the two men who were reportedly shot and injured in the incident. VLAD TV obtained a few documents where prosecutors have appealed for the same. The exact amount is reported to be $1,149,828.43.

Cohen has responded by contesting the restitution figure and claims that the victims were armed and aiming to sell drugs to Shiesty. The restitution figure has been finalized according to the medical reports of the victims.

Further details on the shooting incident

The shooting incident took place in October 2020 in the Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. According to prosecutors, Pooh Shiesty and two others opened fire on a group of people while a marijuana and sneakers deal was in process.

However, Pooh and his friends purchased the items without paying anything and Shiesty was charged with shooting Cooper before they all left the spot in a rented vehicle.

A bag of money fell from the vehicle and police officers were able to track Shiesty with the help of a serial number on a bill shared by the rapper on Instagram. He was charged with four counts of shooting and three of them were later dropped.

