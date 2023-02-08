Baby Blue Pretty Ricky net worth: Real name and fortune explored as rapper is released from prison

Baby Blue, who is also known as Diamond Blue Smith and whose net worth is around $10 million, has been released from prison. Blue is mostly famous for being a member of Pretty Ricky.

The moment of Baby Blue's release was also recorded live by Pretty Ricky member Pleasure P and according to the live video shared on Instagram, Pleasure expressed his happiness in front of his fans while Blue left the prison and approached his friends who were waiting for him. He said at the time,

“Baby Blue officially outside!.... We all we got! let’s get the f**k out of here – we ain’t ever coming back to this motherf***er!”

How much do Baby Blue and Pretty Ricky earn every year?

According to The Sun, Baby Blue’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. He has gained recognition as the founder of Pretty Ricky, and his father Joseph “Blue” Smith is the head of Bluestar Entertainment.

Blue was previously featured in Love and Hip Hop: Miami and spoke about his group’s journey in the world of music and his personal life. The show also emphasized his family and how hard his father worked to ensure that the group could have a successful career in the music industry.

Pretty Ricky has also earned a lot from their musical career and their net worth is reported to be $2 million by CelebrityNetWorth. Apart from Blue, the other members of the group include Marcus “Pleasure P” Cooper, “Spectacular” Blue Smith, and Corey “Slick’em” Mathis.

Pretty Ricky’s income source has been the success of their albums, which includes What They Call Em, Bluestars, Late Night Special, and Pretty Ricky. They have released an EP titled Topless followed by a mixtape, Sex Music Vol. 1: Streets N The Sheets. They are also well-known for their singles like Grind with Me, Your Body, On the Hotline, Love Like Honey, Say a Command, and more.

What were the charges imposed on Baby Blue?

Baby Blue turned himself in on February 2022 (Image via julieegotcash/Twitter)

Baby Blue surrendered himself to the authorities on February 7, 2022, and he revealed the same in an Instagram post where he added the mailing address for FCI Coleman Low, a federal correctional institution in Florida, saying,

“Turning myself in to the Feds on Monday, February 7th. If you wanna write me or send me anything, see info below.”

Back in 2021, he pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was arrested the previous year on charges of filing fraudulent loan applications to receive funds from the Paycheck Protection Program. The scam acquired around $24 million from the Covid relief program.

Blue confessed that he falsified loan documents and that he spent the money at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and purchased a few other items, including a Ferrari, which was taken away by the authorities after his arrest.

He revealed that he paid $250,000 to James R. Store and Phillip J. Augustin, who were involved in the scam along with him. Store and Augustin were sentenced to 20 years.

Poll : 0 votes