Rapper Casanova pleads guilty: Charges explained as Brooklyn artist faces a maximum of 60 years in prison

Rapper Casanova pleaded guilty on May 11 to multiple felony charges in his long-running federal racketeering case. He reportedly accepted his involvement in a shooting incident in Florida in July 2020 and a robbery in New York City in August 2018.

He also confessed to trafficking around 100 kilograms of marijuana while leading the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods Gang in Westchester County, New York City, and Florida.

The news comes 17 months after the artist and 17 others were indicted on federal gang charges. He spoke of his legal issues in a video in 2020 and stated that he was fighting severe charges, but he is innocent.

He then surrendered to the FBI and was arrested on multiple charges, including firearm possession, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and racketeering.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 2022, and he could face a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 60 years in federal prison.

Casanova’s legal issues explained

In December 2020, prosecutors from the Southern District of New York Federal Court issued a warrant for Casanova’s arrest, alleging that he was a leader within the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang.

He was one of 18 members alleged to be members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang and was charged with various racketeering, murder, narcotics, firearms, and fraud offenses.

Although the FBI apprehended 17 gang members, Casanova was not detained, and an arrest warrant was declared for him. He surrendered to federal authorities in December 2020.

The 35-year-old recently pled guilty to charges in a gang-related federal racketeering case and drug dealing and robbery accusations.

Defense attorney James Kousourus mentioned that the government dismissed the severe charges as part of the plea. The robbery happened at a diner where his client requested a young lady to stop taping and taunting him.

Rapper Casanova's music career

Also known as Caswell Senior, he released a track, Don’t Run, in 2016, followed by a video. He then signed a deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and released his single, Line Me, and freestyle to Mobb Deep’s Quiet Storm.

He then released a remix of Don’t Run in 2017, and it featured Young M.A., Fabolous, Dave East & Don Q. He continued to release more tracks starting with The Old 50 and his mixtape tape album, Be Safe Tho.

He released Set Trippin’ in February 2018, followed by his debut EP Commissary in June 2018 with guest appearances by G-Eazy, Rich the Kid, Snap Dogg, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Mozzy.

