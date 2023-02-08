What is an insanity plea? Orlando Brown to undergo mental evaluation ahead of Ohio trial 

Former child star Orlando Brown, who rose to success with his appearance in Disney's That’s So Raven, recently requested a mental health check that would enable him to plead insanity in his court case and further allow him to plead not guilty for this reason. All of this comes after the 35-year-old was arrested in Ohio after he was accused of domestic violence in December 2022.

While Brown is out of jail, he is currently under house arrest on a $25,000 bond posted last week. The former child actor was arrested after a man living with him complained that Brown had been threatening him with a hammer and a knife blade, which also resulted in a first-degree misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing.

MayorsViewpoint @MayorsViewpoint #OrlandoBrown is to undergo a pretrial mental evaluation lawyers hope to plea insanity #OrlandoBrown is to undergo a pretrial mental evaluation lawyers hope to plea insanity https://t.co/bUOKqV5NhH

However, authorities have claimed that the current case is not his first when it comes to allegations of violent behavior. Previously, Brown was also accused of hitting a woman in California back in 2017.

The insanity plea is basically a defense strategy, under which the defendant acknowledges that though they were involved in the crime/ offense, they were not in their sound mind during the act.

Top Girl Keiko, J.D. @TopGirlKeiko A month ago, he came out talking about who sold their souls, who is cloned and all kinds of Hollywood secrets. A few days after, he was in jail. Now look at him. A month ago, he came out talking about who sold their souls, who is cloned and all kinds of Hollywood secrets. A few days after, he was in jail. Now look at him. https://t.co/TpbZFHC31p

Orlando Brown’s previous charges explored after his advocates file an insanity plea for his December 2022 arrest

Orlando Brown was arrested in 2022 when his brother Matthew alleged that the former threatened him, while also accusing him of r*ping his wife. This led to the actor being in jail for a few months, after which he is now kept under house arrest on a $25,000 bond.

However, this is certainly not Orlando Brown’s first case, as the That’s so Raven star has landed himself in controversies and deep waters a number of times before.

The 35-year-old was previously accused of hitting a woman in a parking lot in California in 2017, he was also arrested in 2018 after many people complained about a domestic disturbance at a residence in Barstow. Since then, he has been charged on multiple occasions, sometimes for violent behavior, and other times, for being involved in drugs.

After the fiasco, he was also arrested in September 2018 when he tried to break into a friend’s restaurant and change its locks. Another case of his dates back to 2014, when a woman reported to the police that Orlando Brown threatened to kill her and her daughter. He was later also reported to the police in 2016 after having a violent argument with his girlfriend.

At the same time, he has also been fined in the past for failing to attend court proceedings. The Disney actor was also taken into custody in 2018 after he was seen leaving a motel in a particular area that is known for its connection to prostitu*ion and drugs.

Brown has previously admitted to having drug addiction issues, for which he has been arrested a couple of times, speaking about his struggles with drugs and alcohol addiction on the Dr. Phil Show.

Orlando Brown is currently married to Danielle Brown. The couple tied the knot in 2020, and share a son, Frankie, who is currently 2 years old.

Brown is known for his movies like Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off, C Filmore! And Waynehead. However, his most famous TV series till date remains That’s So Raven.

Poll : 0 votes