What does 302 mean in mental health? Bam Margera turns himself in after being on the run for multiple charges

Stunt performer and television personality Bam Margera surrendered after an arrest warrant was issued against him on April 23, 2023. Margera was brought before a district court, where a $50,000 bail was set. Following his appearance in court, Margera shared a post on Instagram where he denied his brother's claims and added:

"The reason this happened is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. F*ck him."

The court can issue a 302 if someone is discovered to be dangerous to others or themselves. A person can be involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric hospital or treatment facility for around 120 days, and the duration could extend beyond that.

Margera's attorney, Michael van der Veen, spoke to NBC News and revealed that Margera has pleaded not guilty. Michael mentioned that disputes happen in every family but should not be taken to the courts or media.

Bam Margera reportedly had a dispute with his brother

Bam Margera reportedly hit his brother Jesse (Image via Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

An arrest warrant was issued against Bam Margera on Monday, April 23, after he allegedly had a dispute with his brother Jesse. Authorities responded to reports of a dispute in Pocopson Township in Chester County at around 8 a.m.

While he had a dispute with Jesse, Bam hit Jesse in the face, and according to the complaint, Bam's father, Phillip, was also among the victims. The complaint stated that Jesse was in the bedroom, and Bam began to knock continuously. As Jesse left the room, he found a handwritten note by Bam that mentioned:

"If you even f*cking think of calling the police on me I will officially f*ck you up."

As Jesse was searching for Bam, he found him urinating in the kitchen sink. Bam suddenly attacked Jesse and injured his eye, nose, and ear. Margera also grabbed Jesse's right arm during the dispute.

Margera ran through a densely wooded area to get away before being arrested by authorities. The charges imposed on Margera included assault, harassment, and terroristic threats.

Bam Margera landed himself in legal problems last month

Bam Margera was a suspect in domestic violence after he reportedly kicked a woman last month. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility but was released on $50,000 bail the following day.

Margera was then arrested in Burbank, California, after creating a scene in front of his estranged wife and son inside a restaurant. When the police officers responded to the matter, they found that Margera was having a dispute with a woman and that he was unable to take care of himself.

