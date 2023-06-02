Who is Chrissie Bixler? Identity explored as Danny Masterson is convicted in a retrial

Chrissie Bixler, an American actress was one of the three victims who accused Danny Masterson of s*xually assaulting her. On May 31, 2023, Danny was found guilty on two out of three counts of r*pe. Masterson was taken into custody after three women, including Chrissie Bixler, accused him of drugging them and r*ping them at his Hollywood Hills home.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual assault and r*pe. Readers’ discretion is advised.

The 37-year-old actress accused Masterson of r*ping her in 2001 while she was sleeping. Unlike the other two victims, Bixler did not receive a guilty verdict for Masterson r*ping her. Her husband, the rock band Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala has described his wife as a “true warrior” for testifying in the r*pe trial.

Since Chrissie Bixler was dating Danny Masterson back in 2001, when the incident reportedly took place, the jury was split on the charge relating to her. Like Masterson, Bixler was also a member of the Church of Scientology.

Chrissie is best known for the movie Jack O (1995). She had also worked as a model and has been featured in multiple magazines like Glamour, Elle, and Seventeen. She also had a guest appearance on That 70’s Show and Spin City. She got married to Cedric Bixler-Zavala in 2009 and the couple has two children together.

American actress Chrissie Bixler was in a relationship with Danny back in 2001 when the alleged r*pe happened while she was asleep

As That 70’s Show actor Danny Masterson has been found guilty of s*xually harassing three women, one of them has been identified as Chrissie Bixler. However, unlike the other two, Bixler did not receive a guilty verdict on her charges.

Chrissie Bixler’s husband Cedric has also addressed the recent conviction. Cedric Bixler-Zavala said:

“I’ll be making a list of all Danny’s helpers and r*pe apologists to show all of you why women don’t report r*pe. We f*cking told you. God bless the women that stood up to him and his sh*tty f*cking family. F*ck Scientology. Rot in jail, Danny. God bless my wife. True f*cking warrior.”

Although Danny was facing charges related to drugging the women, he wasn’t convicted of those, as no toxicology evidence could be found corroborating the same.

All three women, including Chrissie Bixler, were members of the Church of Scientology and had also reported Danny’s heinous actions to the Church. The church, however, asked them to not approach law enforcement officials. The Church of Scientology had refused these claims.

Yashar Ali 🐘 @yashar Chrissie Bixler, ever since the first time we spoke six years ago, I not only believed you, I knew you would propel this case forward in a way that Scientology and Danny weren't prepared for. I'm sorry you didn't get a guilty verdict on your count, but you made this happen. I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Chrissie Bixler, ever since the first time we spoke six years ago, I not only believed you, I knew you would propel this case forward in a way that Scientology and Danny weren't prepared for. I'm sorry you didn't get a guilty verdict on your count, but you made this happen. I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Chrissie Bixler’s husband Cedric claimed that Scientologists had poisoned his dog when his wife chose to speak up

Chrissie’s husband had previously claimed that their family phones were tapped by the church and that people from the church had also poisoned his dog when his wife stood up for herself. He further added:

“May peace reign over my family. To everyone who spoke up and helped, thank you. To DA Mueller, Ariel Anson, and Detective Vargas… God bless you.”

Mick Roberts @mickroberts74 @yashar The courage that she and all the other survivors have shown is absolutely amazing. I don't think I would be as strong as they have been throughout this whole ordeal. I can't even find the words to describe how much I admire their bravery. @yashar The courage that she and all the other survivors have shown is absolutely amazing. I don't think I would be as strong as they have been throughout this whole ordeal. I can't even find the words to describe how much I admire their bravery.

Danny Masterson’s official sentencing will take place in August 2023, and he would face 30 years to life in jail. According to prosecutors, Danny used his position at the church to assault the women and to get away with the crimes for decades.

Poll : 0 votes