What happened to Estrella Carrera? FBI offers $250,000 reward to apprehend suspect as newlywed wife found fatally stabbed

Twenty-six-year-old Estrella Carrera was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband, Arnoldo Jimenez, in 2012. The tragic incident happened less than 24 hours after the couple secretly tied the knot at Chicago City Hall.

Since then, Jimenez has vanished, and many law enforcement agencies are looking for the suspect.

Jimenez, who turned 40 this year, has also been featured on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List. According to the Cook County medical examiner, Estrella Carrera sustained multiple stab wounds. The cause of her death was determined to be homicide.

It was then revealed that Jimenez called his sister the same day and told her that he and Estrella Carrera had a “bad fight” and that he left her bleeding. Authorities then confirmed that Jimenez had previously been arrested for domestic violence that did not involve Estrella.

Arnold Jimenez, formerly from Chicago, placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List after he allegedly killed his wife Estrella Carrera

The tragic incident took place on Friday, May 11, 2012. This is the day that Estrella Carrera and Arnoldo Jimenez secretly wed at Chicago City Hall. On the day of the wedding, they had dinner with friends and family and later went at a nightclub. They left the club on Saturday, May 12 at around 4:00 a.m. local time.

Estrella Carrera was the mother of two children, a son, 2, with Jimenez, and a daughter, 9, from a past relationship. When Carrera failed to pick up her children from school on May 12, her family became concerned. They immediately called 911 and requested a welfare check be performed.

Upon arrival at Carrera's residence, law enforcement officials made a gruesome discovery when they found her lying dead in the bathtub in her apartment in Burbank. She was still wearing the cocktail dress that she worn at the party after her wedding, which meant she was possibly killed within 24 hours of her wedding.

Meanwhile, Arnoldo Jimenez was nowhere to be found. After talking to Carrera’s family, authorities concluded that they did not approve of her relationship with Jimenez. The family also allegedly accused Jimenez of being violent while the two were dating.

According to Jazmin Carrera, Estrella’s sister, Jimenez had hit her sister in the past. She has also described him as being “very possessive” and jealous. Like the rest of the family, she did not approve of the marriage.

Several law enforcement officials have been after Arnold Jimenez since then, but he has not been found. In 2019, he was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List. On Thursday, May 25, the FBI announced that the initial reward of $100,000 would increase to $250,000 for any information that leads them to the suspect. The FBI also believed that the suspect fled to Mexico after slaying Estrella Carrera.

According to Special Agent Steve Barnard:

“We believe she was stabbed in the vehicle and then dragged back into the apartment and left bleeding in the bathtub.”

Barnard further added:

“He has a criminal past and a history of violence. We want to bring him to justice.”

Authorities discovered the last vehicle that the suspect drove in his brother’s garage

Back in 2012, Captain Joseph Ford stated that authorities pleaded with Jimenez to turn himself in for his family and children’s sake. He said:

“I am sure they are very concerned for his well-being.”

In September 2012, after arresting Jimenez's brother Humberto on drug charges, they investigated his property and recovered the black Maserati that Arnoldo was last seen driving. Authorities also discovered blood inside the vehicle, which made them conclude that Jimenez killed Carrera in the car and then took her to the house. According to the FBI, the suspect is possibly in Durango, Mexico, or Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

During the preliminary investigation in 2012, authorities tracked his cellphone and found that he used it in Chicago and then in Southern Illinois. The location then shifted to Memphis, Tennessee, and Arkansas. On May 13, the suspect allegedly called from Houston and then from Hidalgo in Mexico.

Arnoldo Jimenez has been charged with first-degree murder, in connection to the slaying of Estrella Carrera. Initially, a state warrant was issued in his name, and eventually, a federal warrant was also issued. This happened when he faced the charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Authorities describe Jimenez as being six feet tall and weighing somewhere between 200 and 225 lbs. He also has brown eyes and black hair. The FBI also confirmed that he no longer has the black 2006 Maserati, that he was last seen driving.

