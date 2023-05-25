What did Abel Juan Perez do? Suspect arrested in deadly Salinas shooting that left one dead and two injured

25-year-old Abel Juan Perez has been arrested by Salinas police in connection to the horrific shooting that took place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, on the 800 block of Garner Avenue.

The deadly shooting killed one young man and injured two including a 20-year-old male and a 40-year-old woman named Lucía Godínez Martínez, who currently is in the hospital.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

One of the two victims has been identified as 21-year-old Christian Jiminez. Authorities haven't revealed the identity of the other victim, but have mentioned that he is 20 years old.

Abel Juan Perez has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a machine gun. According to law enforcement officials, there were two people including Perez, who created the havoc on Saturday.

Abel Juan Perez is reported to be one of the two alleged shooters involved in the deadly shooting

A usual Saturday morning was disturbed when 25-year-old Abel Juan Perez and another suspect, opened fire on the 800 block of Garner Avenue.

Perez allegedly targeted a 20-year-old man and 21-year-old Christian Jiminez. The victims were rushed to Natividad Hospital, but Jiminez succumbed to his injuries.

One stray bullet also struck 40-year-old Lucía Godínez Martínez, who was busy making breakfast during the shooting. She had to be taken to the hospital and sustained critical injuries. Her family has confirmed that Martínez is currently paralyzed and will possibly lose her ability to walk.

When police arrived on the scene on Saturday, they discovered Jiminez and the other man, who had been shot several times. Martínez was found injured, in her apartment.

Upon further investigation, authorities revealed that the suspects were wearing dark clothing, and approached the two men near an apartment complex driveway. Police are yet to reveal any motive behind the horrific shooting, however, they have confirmed that the suspects possibly do not belong to any gang.

Authorities have charged Perez with murder and attempted murder

Finally, on May 23, at around 7 pm local time, Abel Juan Perez was taken into custody and was booked in Monterey County Jail.

Perez faces several charges including one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and additional gun-and gang-related charges. Law enforcement officials are yet to locate the second suspect.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to provide financial assistance to Martínez's family and to meet her medical expenses. According to the fundraiser post:

"She worked long hours to provide for her children and has never asked for help before."

The fundraiser aimed at raising $20,000, and has successfully collected over $9,000 from more than 240 contributors. The fundraiser post further stated:

"The medical bills are piling up, and she is unable to work while she is recovering. Her family is struggling to make ends meet, and they are desperate for any assistance they can get."

gofund.me/ad517b26. please help me share !! violence has to be stopped ! those that know her know that she is a good person, a mom and a wife. At her own house she was shot. this is not fair, again help me share this. thank you in advance those that do. please help me share !! violence has to be stopped ! those that know her know that she is a good person, a mom and a wife. At her own house she was shot. this is not fair, again help me share this. thank you in advance those that do. gofund.me/ad517b26.

Authorities are currently investigating the matter, to locate the other suspect apart from Abel Juan Perez, and also to reveal a possible motive behind the alleged crime.

