What did Jesse Osborne do? Charges explored as convicted school shooter pleads for reduction in life sentence

21-year-old Jesse Osborne was found guilty of killing his father when he was just 14 years old, back in 2016. Apart from his father, Osborne also killed a first-grader and ended up injuring a teacher and two other students, when he opened fire at Townville Elementary School.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Reader discretion is advised.

Jesse Osborne was charged as an adult, and in 2019, he pleaded guilty to the crimes. He also received life imprisonment without chances of parole.

On Monday, May 22, the 21-year-old requested the judge to minimize his sentence so that he can be freed in his 50s or 60s.

The teacher who was injured in the incident, identified as Meghan Hollingsworth, mentioned that since that day, she would be anxious during every recess.

Jesse Osborne also reportedly apologized to the family of the kids who have been affected due to his actions as a teenager.

Jesse Osborne's gun getting jammed prevented further casualties in the 2016 shooting

In 2016, Townsville Elementary School first-grader Jacob Hall was killed by 14-year-old Jesse Osborne when he opened fire on the school playground. Two other students and a teacher were also injured in the shooting.

Hall sustained a gunshot injury in the leg and bled to death.

It was also discovered that before he arrived at the school and opened fire, Osborne had also killed his father.

Osborne was then arrested and charged as an adult. In 2019, he received his sentence for killing his father and the young boy. The life sentence also included 30 years behind bars for attempted murder.

Principal Denise Fredericks recognized Jesse Osborne and mentioned that he was a student in that school for around seven years. He also said that since Jesse's gun jammed that day, further injuries could be avoided. Fredericks stated:

“I do wish Jesse a life where he can wake up, breathe, eat, work, and be productive — but not outside the walls of a prison. In my opinion, his current sentence is still so, so much more merciful than the sentence he gave to Jacob and our school family.”

Osborne requested the judge to consider psychiatrists’ report that confirmed that he was remorseful

During the trial, it was revealed that in 2016, after killing his dad, he drove his father's truck and arrived at the school, where he created further havoc.

Apologizing to his victims and their families, Jesse said:

“I would just like to say sorry to every single one of them. Because my evil actions hurt their lives. I’m just going to try to better myself in the Department of Corrections the rest of my life.”

In the original trial, it was claimed by the prosecutors that Jesse Osborne showed no remorse and was a pathological liar. However, Osborne has now requested the judge to consider a psychologist’s report who disagrees with what has been stated by the prosecution team.

Psychiatrists cited by the defense team claimed that he had shown guilt and remorse over the past few years regarding the course of events that took place in 2016.

While Jesse Osborne has requested the judge to reduce his sentencing, Hall's family does not want him to be released.

