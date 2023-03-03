Who is John Meadors? Alex Murdaugh prosecution team hailed for stunning closing argument 

On Thursday, March 2, lawyer John Meadors and the rest of the prosecution team were celebrated for their role in the Alex Murdaugh case after a South Carolina court delivered the verdict that the disgraced lawyer would be convicted of the murders of his wife and son.

Jay @theshamingofjay To me this is where John Meadors nailed the closing. Just look at the entire case and what Alex did through this lense: Alex Murdaugh loved nothing more in this world than Alex Murdaugh #MurdaughTrial To me this is where John Meadors nailed the closing. Just look at the entire case and what Alex did through this lense: Alex Murdaugh loved nothing more in this world than Alex Murdaugh #MurdaughTrial https://t.co/VEUuPdMddD

Several netizens noted John Meadors' closing statement, which condemned the selfish nature of Alex Murdaugh, a once influential South Carolina lawyer who reportedly resorted to white-collar crime, drug dealing, and eventually the murders of his family members after he began to face financial difficulties.

In the closing argument, Meadors said that while Alex Murdaugh always argued that he committed his crimes for his family, the murder of his wife and son indicated that he would be willing to

"You know who (Alex Murdaugh) loved more than anyone? He loved Alex (...) He exercised his greatest power of choice (to make sure his own life continued)."

Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of two counts of murder and two counts of weapon possession.

John Meadors worked for the Attorney General's Office

According to CNN, John Meadors is a long-time attorney admitted into the United States District Court in 1995.

Eric Bland @TheEricBland I became a lawyer to help people and right wrongs. I also dreamed of making the kind of argument that John Meadors made today. He felt it in his bones and it came from his bones. It was a brilliant, logical and amazingly effortless closing argument. EB I became a lawyer to help people and right wrongs. I also dreamed of making the kind of argument that John Meadors made today. He felt it in his bones and it came from his bones. It was a brilliant, logical and amazingly effortless closing argument. EB

Meadors was hired to work for the Attorney General's Office from 2008 to 2012. Opoyi reported that after retiring from the Firth Circuit Solicitor's Office approximately 11 years ago, he was hired again by the US Attorney's Office in January 2023 for the Murdaugh trial due to his experience.

As per GOT Law, with almost 30 years of experience in the legal sphere, Meadors has handled over 100 murder cases across Columbia, Lexington, Camden, Orangeburg, Aiken, and Newbury. He lives in South Carolina, where he is married with four children.

Officials respond to the Alex Murdaugh murder trial verdict

In an official statement, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson commended Creighton Waters, John Meadors, and the rest of the prosecution team for their efforts in the Murdaugh trial.

As per NBC, Wilson noted that the prosecution team had lived under difficult conditions while working tirelessly on the case.

He said:

"It’s been a long six weeks, but Maggie and Paul Murdaugh deserved justice, and they certainly did not deserve to brutally die at the hands of someone who was supposed to love and protect them. Alex Murdaugh’s house of cards, built on the foundation of lies, manipulation, and theft, came crashing down."

Besides the murders of his wife and son, Alex Murdaugh has been accused of several other crimes, including financial crimes, drug dealing, insurance fraud, and at least one other homicide. He is expected to face the court once more on Friday.

While Murdaugh's defense team did not comment on the verdict, CNN reported that he might face life in prison.

