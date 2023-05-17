What did William Busi do? Details explored as viral video shows Florida man throw meat at police officer

On Tuesday, May 16, the Law & Crime Network released footage of Florida man William Busi allegedly throwing meat at a police officer. The incident occurred at a smoke shop in Port Orange after the 69-year-old suspect was accused of disrupting business at the store. In response, a female worker at the store called the authorities, leading to a minor altercation between Busi and the responding officers.

Trigger warning: This article concerns an altercation, the reader's discretion is advised

The fight erupted after William Busi learned that the owners of the smoke shop had banned him from the store. In response, he threatened the officer with his supposed martial arts skills before throwing a piece of deli meat at him. He was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

The timeline of the allegations against William Busi

On Tuesday, May 9, workers at the Port Orange smoke shop informed authorities that William Busi was acting erratically and disrupting business. The worker said that Busi had been following customers, shouting expletives, and making everyone at the store feel uncomfortable. She said Busi had also grabbed several products from the store without intending to buy them. She clarified that even though she had made Busi leave the store, he had always come back.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Enraged Florida man throws deli meat at police officer and threatens to steal the officer's gun, walkie-talkie and patrol car. He then was arrested. Enraged Florida man throws deli meat at police officer and threatens to steal the officer's gun, walkie-talkie and patrol car. He then was arrested. https://t.co/0WfQzDPMZr

In the video, officers can be seen approaching Busi outside the store. Busi initially ignored the police officers, instead telling them he intended to sue the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Port Orange Police Department. The officer brushed the subject of litigation aside and informed William Busi that he could no longer enter the store. Busi initially denied that he harassed anyone in the store before he started arguing with the officer.

Busi said:

"(The store worker) told me to be quiet and leave, so I did."

The officer said:

"She told me you've been in and out multiple times."

Andy Vermaut @AndyVermaut #AndyVermautThanksYou foxnews.com/us/florida-man… Andy Vermaut shares:Florida man arrested after throwing piece of deli meat at police officer, video shows: A Florida man was arrested by the Port Orange Police Department after… Thank you. #ThankYouJournalistsForTheNewsWeGetFromYou Andy Vermaut shares:Florida man arrested after throwing piece of deli meat at police officer, video shows: A Florida man was arrested by the Port Orange Police Department after… Thank you. #ThankYouJournalistsForTheNewsWeGetFromYou #AndyVermautThanksYou foxnews.com/us/florida-man… https://t.co/hggQwtarTU

At this point, Busi responded aggressively toward the officer. He claimed that the shop was holding $2000 worth of his merchandise and that he had a right to enter it. The man became animated and started yelling threats at the policeman before eventually throwing the lunch meat his way.

Busi said:

“Come on, (...) You think I can’t do it? I got a black belt in karate and a black belt in judo. You’re gonna be in a world of hurt."

As he threatened the officer, William Busi could be seen kicking in the air, presumably in a display of his martial arts skills. As the argument continued, the officer approached Busi and handcuffed him with minimal incident. At the end of the video, the suspect could be seen being led to the police car.

Officials have not disclosed when the case is scheduled to go to trial. Busi's motive behind the alleged harassment of the smokeshop remains unknown.

Laws for battery against an officer in Florida

As reported by WLFA, in recent years assaults against law officers in Florida have been at a record low, with the state reporting 6648 incidents. According to Richard Hornsby's law, in the State of Florida, being convicted of battery against a law officer is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

While it is unknown whether William Busi will be found guilty, there may be other factors that might prevent him from receiving the maximum sentence. These could include his advanced age or any possible mental health issues.

Poll : 0 votes