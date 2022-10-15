“Out here thirst trapping”: Martha Stewart Chanel model career explored as internet goes gaga over Green Mountain coffee campaign video 

American media personality Martha Stewart recently took the internet by storm after posting a Green Mountain coffee campaign ad video on Instagram.

The restaurateur filmed the video wearing only an apron to promote the latest pumpkin spice coffee pods from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. She opened the clip by saying:

“Oh, hi there. I'm just enjoying the natural flavor of pumpkin spice from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and nothing else… literally.”

Stewart then teased her followers about “natural beauty” and added:

“Just look at this—a thing of natural beauty. No, no, no, not me! My Green Mountain Coffee Roasters pumpkin spice coffee is made with natural flavors. That means they stripped away the artificial and left nothing but goodness. What can I say? We have a lot in common.”

The businesswoman left several people impressed with her sponsored post, and many social media users noticed her alleged “thirst trap”:

🛸🐐Ziggy B🐐🛸 @therealziggyb23 Martha Stewart out here thirst trapping Martha Stewart out here thirst trapping https://t.co/fKotBLYuDS

Back in July 2021, Stewart admitted to posting thirst traps while speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her viral pool selfie:

“That’s definitely a thirst trap. (I) just thought I looked great coming out of the pool. My camera came on backward, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, ‘Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture. It looked good.”

In addition to her impressive campaign video, Stewart also shared her love for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters’ pumpkin spice coffee pods in an interview with Thrillist:

“Well, one thing was that Green Mountain Coffee Roasters started to make it in a very natural way. So it really tastes like pumpkin and it really tastes like spice. I can taste the various good flavors. This actually is very tasty.”

The Green Mountain Coffee Roasters fall lineup will also include flavors such as maple pecan and dark chocolate hazelnut flavored coffee, in addition to pumpkin spice.

A look into Martha Stewart’s Chanel modeling career

Martha Stewart modeled for Chanel prior to establishing her television career (Image via Getty Images)

Prior to gaining recognition in the American television and entertainment industry, Martha Stewart had a successful modeling career. According to L’Officiel, she started modeling at the age of 15 and considered it a serious career option during her university days.

She reportedly garnered financial support through her modeling gigs while studying Art History at Barnard University. In the 2013 PBS documentary Makers, Stewart shared that she got “enough modeling jobs at $50 an hour,” which was considered “a lot of money at that time.”

AskAubry 🦝 @ask_aubry People just finding out Martha Stewart was a model.



She wasn't just a model, she modelled for Chanel. People just finding out Martha Stewart was a model.She wasn't just a model, she modelled for Chanel. https://t.co/2hw4YgrfzK

The media personality even bagged modeling gigs with Chanel at a time when Coco Chanel was ruling the French fashion industry. During an episode of The Martha Stewart Show, she told Andre Leon Talley that she has kept the iconic Chanel garments she received during her modeling days decades ago.

Twitter reacts to Martha Stewart’s Green Mountain coffee video

Martha Stewart recently found herself on the Twitter trending page after posting a promotional campaign video for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters’ brand-new pumpkin spice coffee pods.

As the 81-year-old posed wearing an apron, netizens went gaga over her look for the video. Several social media users also took to Twitter to share their reactions to the campaign:

𝕰𝖒𝕲 @Emilio2763 81yo Martha Stewart. WOULD Ya? 81yo Martha Stewart. WOULD Ya? https://t.co/BGB8sxdaV6

Holly Figueroa O'Reilly @AynRandPaulRyan



81.



She was born during WWII.



Remember back in the day when old people looked old? Like, my grandma had granny glasses and permed her salt and pepper hair by age 55. 🛸🐐Ziggy B🐐🛸 @therealziggyb23 Martha Stewart out here thirst trapping Martha Stewart out here thirst trapping https://t.co/fKotBLYuDS Martha Stewart is 81 years old.81.She was born during WWII.Remember back in the day when old people looked old? Like, my grandma had granny glasses and permed her salt and pepper hair by age 55. twitter.com/therealziggyb2… Martha Stewart is 81 years old.81.She was born during WWII.Remember back in the day when old people looked old? Like, my grandma had granny glasses and permed her salt and pepper hair by age 55. twitter.com/therealziggyb2…

andrew @andrewmerida is Martha Stewart the hottest 81 year old alive?



this and more local news at 5 is Martha Stewart the hottest 81 year old alive?this and more local news at 5

Sports&Sh!t™️ @JosephPodcast Why didn't you tell me Martha Stewart was so fine??!!?!!??!?!?? Why didn't you tell me Martha Stewart was so fine??!!?!!??!?!??

Martha Stewart has often been hailed for her entertaining content, cooking skills, lifestyle tips, and entrepreneurial prowess. Meanwhile, she has also previously enjoyed a thriving career as a successful model.

Poll : 0 votes