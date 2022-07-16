Viral TikTok video by jasminewhite403 leaves the internet horrified

TikTok user jasmineWhite403 has left the internet scarred. Netizens were shocked to see her consume raw chicken, among other animals. Since then, many have taken to social media to warn fellow netizens not to search for her content.

Following the raw chicken video, her original account was removed from the platform. However, she returned with a new account, with the username 'jasminewhjte403' to repeat the display of her unsettling eating habits. The internet personality can be seen chomping on raw fish on the new account.

Viewers were left disturbed and have shown concern for the TikTok personality. It remains unclear why TikTok removed the raw chicken video from the platform. An official statement regarding the same has not been received too.

It is important to note that the raw chicken video is still circulating as users screen-recorded it before the platform took down the original video. The raw fish video is still available on her new account.

Netizens warn fellow internet users to not view jasminewhite403's TikTok videos from both old and new accounts

Social media users were scarred by the raw diet the TikTok user was undertaking. Although the diet is something many people maintain, it is important to note that food items are cooked to ensure that food-borne diseases such as salmonella are not contracted by people who are consuming the dish.

Through JasmineWhite403's viral videos, it seemed like she was showcasing her strange consumption habits for views on the platform.

A few tweets where netizens warned internet users from watching the video read:

JasmineWhite403 in question did not respond to the severe backlash she was receiving on social media at the time of writing this article.

Netizens scarred by Howie Mandel's recent TikTok video

In a similar instance, America's Got Talent judge, Howie Mandel, recently left the internet traumatized after uploading an image of a prolapse. In his account, which has amassed nearly 10 million followers, he uploaded a disturbing image of a rectal prolapse that allegedly happened to his friend. At the same time, Mandel asked viewers whether the prolapse was a symptom of Covid.

The video had amassed over 2.8 million views. Netizens took to social media platforms expressing disbelief that Howie Mandel would upload such grotesque content to his 'officialhowiemandel' TikTok account.

The video-sharing platform has stated in its community guidelines that they do not allow graphic content on the platform, such as "open wound or injury." The video remained on his account for a few days. However, at the time of writing this article, it had been taken down by the platform. Howie Mandel had not responded to the hate he amassed since then.

Similar to Mandel's case, one might wonder whether TikTok's Community Guidelines state that jasminewhite403's videos of consuming raw meat are prohibited. The platform said that they do not allow content that promotes "dangerous acts and challenges," which can include "ingesting substances that are not meant for consumption."

