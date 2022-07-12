Who are Duo Rings’ Flor Aracama and Nico Busso? Acrobats leave judges stunned with their act on America’s Got Talent

America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 is all set to feature a new group of unique and mind-blowing acts in Episode 7. Airing this Tuesday, it'll include a performance by Duo Rings’ Flor Aracama and Nico Busso.

The Argentinian acrobats revealed in the new episode that they have been “together for nine years and married for three years.” Aracama mentioned that their dream goal is Vegas. The couple then delivered a steamy aerial acrobatic performance with grace and beauty, leaving everyone stunned.

America’s Got Talent judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum were mesmerized seeing Aracama holding Busso in the air. The act received a standing ovation.

Meet the Duo Rings’ artists

The married couple Flor Aracama and Nico Busso are acrobats and athletes who came up with the name "Duo Rings." Their website mentions:

“Together they created and developed a unique Aerial Rings Duo combining the passion in sports and circus into a contemporary artistic act for the entertainment industry.”

After spending over ten years in the national team of rhythmics and artistics gymnastics, the couple joined multiple international tours to showcase their talent worldwide.

At the age of four, Flor Aracama started her training as a rhythmic gymnast. Over the years, she has won many prestigious awards and medals. She bagged gold in 2009 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and in Bogota, Colombia.

Nico Busso, meanwhile, started his training as an artistic gymnast athlete at the age of six. He joined the Argentinian national team when he was 15 and has been with them for ten years. He has also participated in several competitions, including World Cups, World Championships and South American tournaments.

Busso's equipment has been 'rings', and his talent for using the prop has won him multiple medals, including a gold in the 2007 Panamerican Club Tournament in El Salvador. His bio on Duo Rings’ website reads:

“Nico studied at University during 3 years Industrial Engineening. but after he realized that he (would) like to be a Physiotherapist, so he changed career, and he got a University degree as ‘Kinesiology and Physiotherapist’ at UAI -Universidad Abierta Interamericana- University in Argentina.”

America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 7

Flor Aracama and Nico Busso are set to mesmerize the audience and judges with their wonderful performance on the song Creep by Haley Reinhart. Seeing their preview clip, the act is a golden-buzzer worthy performance, but only time will tell whether Duo Rings gets the honor.

Episode 7 of America’s Got Talent Season 17 featured acts after a week-long break. The previous episode was a two-hour long one, where judge Simon Cowell and host Terry Crews watched their favorite golden buzzer moments througout the season.

In America’s Got Talent Season 7, viewers witnessed a golden buzzer moment in every episode: saxophonist Avery Dixon in Episode 1, followed by vocalist Madison Baez, singer Sara James, dance group Mayyas and singer Lily Meola.

Meanwhile, AGT Season 17 Episode 7 will feature around 16 acts, including a music group, violinist, gospel singer, comedy dancer, magician, illusionist, novelty act and singing/dance group.

The judges panel generally consists of Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell. In the new episode, Mandel will not be in attendance.

America’s Got Talent Episode 7, hosted by Terry Crews, will air on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on NBC. Viewers can also stream it on Peacock TV.

