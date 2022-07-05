Will there be a new episode of America’s Got Talent this week? All about AGT Season 17 Episode 6

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent (AGT) airs a new episode every Tuesday on NBC.

While several networks have not released fresh episodes of various shows due to Fourth of July celebrations, AGT will air Episode 6 on July 5, 2022. However, the competition series will not welcome new acts or auditions.

America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 6, titled Simon's Favorite Golden Buzzers, will feature judge Simon Cowell and host Terry Crews going through their favorite Golden Buzzer moments, beginning from Season 1.

What time will America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 6 air?

Episode 6 of America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 6 will air on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET on NBC. Although it won’t be a regular episode, the runtime will be the same — two hours.

Viewers can watch the episode later as well on the network’s website and can even opt for various live streaming channels. Some of the best TV service providers include Fubo TV, Xfinity, Sling, DISH, Philo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV.

AGT is also available on Peacock TV.

Season 17 Golden Buzzer moments

Till date, America’s Got Talent Season 17 has aired five episodes, consisting of five auditions. Around 15 acts were shown in every audition round, out of which one received a Golden Buzzer from the judges’ panel.

The first Golden Buzzer was given by host Terry Crews, followed by judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergera, and Heidi Klum. Take a look at the acts/performers who received the Golden Buzzer:

Saxophonist Avery Dixon in Episode 1

The first episode of America’s Got Talent Season 17 welcomed Avery Dixon, a saxophonist from Atlanta, Georgia. The 21-year-old mesmerized everyone with his mind-blowing performance. He also touched hearts with his backstory of being bullied in high school that made him want to end his life. This was when his love for music helped him stay strong and face his fears.

His life story made everybody emotional, including the judges and the host. While the judges were appreciating his performance, host Terry approached the panel and pressed the Golden Buzzer, which meant he would not have to go through another audition round. He will appear directly during the live performances.

Vocalist Madison Baez in Episode 2

11-year-old Madison Baez from Yorba Linda, California didn’t come as a contestant for an audition on the show. She was an audience member with her father, but got lucky when the producers turned the commercial break time into an open mic to keep the audience entertained. When Madison got to the mic, she awed everyone with her stunning voice.

The judges then asked her to come on stage and audition, leading to judge Howie Mandel pressing the Golden Buzzer for her.

Singer Sara James in Episode 3

13-year-old Sara James crooned Lovely by Billie Eilish, leaving the panel in awe. The most impressed judge was Simon Cowell who couldn’t stop praising her performance. Before hitting the Golden Buzzer, Cowell said,

“It must be such an unbelievable feeling doing this in front of an American audience because I’m guessing this is where you dreamt of performing. I can remember when I came to America for the first time 20 odd years ago, and that was a moment I’ll never forget. And I want to make this a moment for you to remember forever.”

Dance group Mayyas in Episode 4

All the way from Lebanon, a dance group named Mayyas appeared in America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 4. The group consisted of female Arab dancers who created illusions with their performance. Impressed with their talent, Sofia Vergara pressed the Golden Buzzer and said,

“I'd honored to empower you even more in this journey because you deserve it, and I want to be a part of this.”

Singer Lily Meola in Episode 5

Lily sang her original track, Daydream, on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 5. Her performance as well as her backstory touched everyone’s hearts, especially Heidi Klum.

Speaking about her life story, Lily Meola said:

“I wrote it at a time in my life when things were really beautiful and I was essentially living my daydream. I had a major label record deal, I had a publishing deal, I had butterflies I was hatching. It was magical...And then my life flipped upside down and my mom was diagnosed with cancer, and I became her full time caretaker.”

Klum was super impressed with Lily and hit the Golden Buzzer for her.

While these are the Golden Buzzer moments from the current season, some of the Golden Buzzer moments from all the previous seasons will be shown in the upcoming episode of America’s Got Talent Season 17. The next round of auditions will return next week on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 on NBC at 8 pm ET.

