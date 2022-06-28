What time will America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 5 air? Release date, 15 acts, and more details explored

A brand new episode of America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 is all set to air on NBC this week. A total of 15 new acts will be presented to the viewers, the live audience, and the judges’ panel on the fifth day of auditions.

Episode 5 of America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 will air on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on NBC. The two-hour episode can also be watched later on the network’s website once it airs on the channel.

Viewers can also opt for several TV service providers to stream the episode. Some of the preferred streaming services include Philo, Fubo TV, DISH, Xfinity, Sling, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

The past four auditions have seen several interesting acts being promoted to the next round, with the golden buzzers being memorable highlights. Host Terry Crews pressed the first golden buzzer of Season 17 and chose saxophonist Avery Dixon. Howie Mandel "golden buzzed" 11-year-old singer Madison Tayloe Baez into the show in the second episode. Simon Cowell went with vocalist Sara James D in the third episode while Sophia Vergara chose the Lebanese dance group Mayyas last week.

The upcoming episode of America’s Got Talent Season 17 will include 15 acts, and one of them might get a Golden Buzzer moment.

More about the acts in America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 5

America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 5 promises to be a fun watch. Opera singers, magicians and impressionists will be among the performers in this week's episode that is set to witness several interesting and unique acts.

The contestants/acts that will appear in Audition 5 include:

Willem Roelants, a musician from Vancouver, Canada

The Dremeka Choir, a heavy metal choir from Montreal, Canada

Siegfried and Joy, magicians from Berlin

MPLUSPLUS, tech dancers/stage tech from Tokyo

Mr. Pants, aka Ryan Dee

Nicolas Ribs, a magician known to perform close-up magic

Keegan the Bicycle Comedian, aka Keegan Buckingham, a comedian from Chicago

Lily Meola, a singer/songwriter from California

Jordan Conley, a California-based comedian

Abbie and Ellie Smith, singing duo of twin sisters

Marcus Terell, a singer and an AGT returnee

Merissa Beddows, vocal impressionist and opera singer

Mia Morris, a teen drummer and singer from Nashville

Connor Johnson, an acoustic singer from Hawaii

Chiko, an acrobat known for performing stunts from impressive heights

The official Instagram page of AGT released two of the acts a few days before airing. One of the acts featured magician Nicolas Ribs using a digitally-framed screen to showcase his magic skills with the help of a 2D ball, a deck of cards, and tiny versions of the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower. The sneak peek video showed that his performance left the judges stunned.

The other clip featured voice impressionist Merissa Beddows whose audition left everyone speechless. She mimicked the voices of Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Stevie Nicks, Siri, Snow White and her own grandmother. Her voice transitions impressed the audience and the judges who gave her a standing ovation.

Viewers can witness the aforementioned acts on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on NBC.

America’s Got Talent Season 17 airs a new episode every week on Tuesday. The judges' panel includes Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara this season.

