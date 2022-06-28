Who is AGT contestant Justin Rupple? Impressionist and actor once starred alongside Liam Neeson in a movie

This week, impressionist and actor Justin Rupple will be seen in America’s Got Talent (AGT) auditions. In an early release by NBC, he was seen impressing the judges and the live audience with his impressions in a comedy sketch. The star has worked on notable shows, including First Impressions with Dana Carvey, and starred alongside Liam Neeson in the movie Operation Chromite.

The AGT contestant stunned the judges with his voice impressions of many celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, Jim Carrey, Liam Neeson, and Seth Rogan, among many others. The judges, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and the audience were thoroughly impressed by his talent and applauded him as he got emotional with the response.

AGT contestant Justin Rupple lives a polyamorous lifestyle

During his audition on AGT, Justin revealed that he is in a polyamorous relationship with marketing executive Claire Thornhill, 36, and real estate agent Katy Rupple, 39, as a throuple. He confessed to meeting Katy back in 2006 at his comedy show.

In an interview with the New York Post, he revealed that Katy wanted to explore her bisexuality after getting married. After seven years of going back and forth, the couple invited Claire to join the family. They now go by the name The Rupple Throuple and have an Instagram account.

Claire spoke about the throuple’s deeply meaningful relationship and said:

“As humans, we’re capable of loving multiple people completely without diminishing the love we have for any one individual. We’re extremely lucky to have found each other.”

Los Angeles-based actor, comedian, and impressionist Justin Rupple graduated with a broadcasting degree from the Edward R Murrow School of Communications at Washington State University. He took his learnings from his degree and put them into fruition by working at the KIRO Radio in Seattle.

The AGT contestant began his journey with stand-up comedy in 2006 as he desperately wanted to perform before an audience. After performing at the now-defunct Giggles Comedy Club in Seattle, he got his big break as the original host of The Parlor Live Comedy Club in Bellevue, Washington. He performed six shows a week for two years before moving to Los Angeles.

Justin is the winner of the prestigious Voice Arts Award for his role in the Oscar-nominated How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and the champion of Dana Carvey’s First Impressions.

After moving to Los Angeles in 2010, he faced a tough time dealing with multiple rejections before landing a role alongside Liam Neeson in the 2016 South Korean war film Operation Chromite. His other notable film credits include How To Train Your Dragon 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Patriots Day, Fast 8 & Hobbs & Shaw.

The AGT contestant is also the youngest comedian to ever hold a standing contract with Holland America Cruise Lines as a headliner. Justin has performed in over 100 colleges and corporate engagements like Amazon, Costco, Microsoft, MetLife, and many more.

His website bio reads:

"Justin is one of the top 10 impression-comedians in the world! On stage Justin is capable of OVER 200 IMPRESSIONS at whim, with singing and dancing sketches, custom material written for the audience, all while even taking requests from his crowd. His performance can be corporate friendly, clean and is perfect for a wide variety of groups and ages."

America’s Got Talent (AGT) was renewed for the 17th year in a row, owing to the success of its previous seasons. This time, the competition has seen diverse groups of contestants in the audition round, with Avery Dixon, Madison Baez, Sara James, and Mayyas winning each of the judges’ golden buzzers.

Tune in for a brand new episode of AGT on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on NBC.

