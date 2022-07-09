Prolapse meaning explained as Howie Mandel TikTok leaves Twitter horrified 

The internet is not pleased with Howie Mandel after the comedian posted a grotesque video on his official TikTok account. The America’s Got Talent judge took to the video sharing platform, posting a disturbing video of a prolapse, which left the internet horrified.

Since then, Mandel has been trending on Twitter.

The 66-year-old took to his TikTok account, "officialhowiemandel," where he has accumulated over 9.8 million followers and over 180 million likes. In a TikTok video uploaded today, the actor posted a disturbing image of a rectal prolapse that happened to his friend.

Howie Mandel said in the video:

“When my friend Neal bent over this happened. Does somebody know if this is covid related? And if it is, what do we do about it?”

The video had amassed over 2.8 million views at the time of writing this article.

Unsurprisingly, netizens were left shocked by the disturbing picture. Many also questioned whether such an explicit picture was allowed to be posted on the platform.

Meaning of prolapse explained as Howie Mandel posts disturbing video

According to WebMD, prolapse is a condition where a body part falls out of its original position.

From the gory video posted by Howie Mandel, it seems like the image was of a rectal prolapse. In a rectal prolapse, a section of the large intestine falls out of its original location, leading to it dropping down or sliding out of one's anus.

Howie Mandel asked viewers whether what his friend was facing was in relation to the covid outbreak.

No medical practitioners or medal websites have confirmed the same online. The exact cause for a prolapse remains unclear. However, the following causes have been proven to lead to a rectal prolapse:

Long-term diarrhea or constipation

Weakened muscles and ligaments in the rectal area which are a result of old age

Previous injuries in the anal or hip area

Long term strain when excreting

Neurological problems

To treat such prolapses, a doctor may recommend a procedure that will put the rectum back in its original position.

Netizens react to Howie Mandel’s TikTok video

Although the situation at hand seems dangerous, netizens were not thrilled to see such explicit content shared on TikTok. Many said that they regretted watching the video.

A few of the tweets read:

sierra !! @XENOMORPHS_ WHY DID HOWIE MANDEL POST THAT ON TIKTOK WHY DID HOWIE MANDEL POST THAT ON TIKTOK https://t.co/JtrQGbOkLo

chloe 🎗ST4 SPOILERS @frogsanddinos me after not minding my own business and looking at what howie mandel posted on tiktok: me after not minding my own business and looking at what howie mandel posted on tiktok: https://t.co/Og8qNxhFnv

✨𝕶𝖎𝖊𝖗𝖆𝖓 𝕺𝕭𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖓✨ @Kiwi1090 Just saw Howie mandel latest TikTok on my for you page I’m traumatised Just saw Howie mandel latest TikTok on my for you page I’m traumatised https://t.co/L6qfWJvDh2

Ermias Nemariam @ErmiasNemariam Howie mandel’s TikTok gotta be one of the worst things I’ve ever seen in my life Howie mandel’s TikTok gotta be one of the worst things I’ve ever seen in my life https://t.co/5ZvYYalB3F

One Twitter user wondered why people were laughing at the distressing content Mandel had posted. Meanwhile, others said that they should've just minded their own business instead of looking at the video.

In My Mind @MeAloneInMyMind You’re laughing? Howie Mandel posted a prolapsed anal video on TikTok and you’re laughing? You’re laughing? Howie Mandel posted a prolapsed anal video on TikTok and you’re laughing? https://t.co/7kBTEoKHkG

portgas d. amy @zorokunis should've mind my own business and not go looking for the howie mandel tiktok should've mind my own business and not go looking for the howie mandel tiktok https://t.co/wLZTRX9AsD

One user also tweeted that they were "Genuinely too scared to go on Tiktok in fear of crossing paths" in fear of coming across Howie Mandel's video.

Cas ☠️✨ black lives always matter @Headblabber Genuinely too scared to go on Tiktok in fear of crossing paths with Howie Mandel's prolapse video Genuinely too scared to go on Tiktok in fear of crossing paths with Howie Mandel's prolapse video https://t.co/p3A9BTSNze

Tucker Undale @FellerSuthern For anyone who wants to know what Howie Mandel posted on Tiktok.. but doesn't want to actually see it..



It was basically this: For anyone who wants to know what Howie Mandel posted on Tiktok.. but doesn't want to actually see it..It was basically this: https://t.co/aE2m3qSZVT

Along with slamming the television personality for sharing a graphic image, many are wondering why TikTok had not taken down the video.

According to the platform’s official community guidelines, they say that they do not allow graphic content on the platform. This includes:

“Content of humans that depicts: violent or graphic deaths or accidents, dismembered, mutilated, charred, or burned human remains, gore in which an open wound or injury is the core focus, real-world physical violence, fighting, or torture”

TikTok has clearly stated that they do not allow “open wound or injury is the core focus,” so it remains unclear why the video has not been taken down.

They have also stated in their guidelines that they “ban the account” and may also report the content to legal authorities if the content is seriously distressing.

