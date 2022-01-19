What is Andre Leon Talley's net worth? Fortune explored as ex-Vogue editor passes away at 73

Fashion mogul Andre Leon Talley has passed away at 73. He was Vogue's former creative director and a one-time editor-at-large who died on Tuesday in a hospital in White Plains, NY. However, it is unclear what he was struggling with at the hospital.

One of Talley's closest friends and agent, David Vigliano, confirmed the news late Tuesday. However, no additional details were given by him. There was also an official post on his Instagram handle releasing the heart-breaking news, which said:

Andre Leon Talley's net worth, and about him

Having been an enormous part of Vogue magazine, apart from his appearances as the judge of the show America's Next Top Model for four years, Andre left a huge mark and fortune behind. His net worth is above $200K, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Talley was born in Durham, North Carolina, on October 16, 1948, and graduated from North Carolina Central University. He earned his Master's degree from the elite Brown University in French.

The fashion icon moved to New York soon after, acquiring his first job after college as an assistant to Andy Warhol.

After serving a very successful time at Vogue magazine, he became known for his abilities and visions for the fashion world. Andre had an excellent reputation for his ability to pick new talents, up-and-coming designers, and pairing them with celebrities who would love their work.

He has been part of all the major fashion shows in New York for nearly 25 years. He has worked at major fashion shows, including New York Fashion Week.

Being one of the greatest stylists, he has worked with high-profile figures for their wardrobes, including Mariah Carey, Michelle Obama, and Venus Williams. Andre's career and work speak for themselves, including his frequent Wendy Williams chats and a Sex and the City cameo.

Talley was a huge part of Vogue's direction in the '80s and '90s. With time, he rose up the ranks of the magazine to eventually become one of the news directors (1983-87) and finally the company's creative director in 1988.

He worked in the latter position for seven years until 1995 and took a three-year break from Vogue. He returned with a bang as an editor-at-large in 1998 up until 2013.

Even after his departure from Vogue, Andre remained a massive part of the organization and continued contributing in varying capacities. He had multiple podcast appearances as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Talley will be remembered in the fashion world, not just for his stylish flair but for his ideas and inclusiveness. He was someone who embraced his culture and pushed to include more 'POC', especially black models, on the runway.

Edited by Ravi Iyer