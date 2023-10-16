What is Jovan Williams charged with? Search for suspect underway in connection to Morgan University shooting 

Two people, one unidentified 17-year-old male and 18-year-old Jovan Williams, are considered suspects in the shooting at Morgan State University on October 3, 2023. While the 17-year-old was arrested on Thursday, October 12, police are looking for Williams, who has been charged with attempted murder.

Students at Morgan State University expressed relief after they got the news that the suspects had been identified, though they did voice concerns regarding the young ages of the suspects.

"We will not rest until Jovan Williams is in custody," says Baltimore Police Commissioner

Five people, including four students, sustained injuries after a shooting broke out at Morgan State University on October 3. Since then, authorities have sought evidence to learn more about the perpetrators. Eventually, they identified two suspects, a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old Jovan Williams.

The shooting took place shortly after Mr. and Ms. Morgan State University were crowned. Freshman Lorraine Coleman said it is shocking how such young people got hold of firearms.

"The fact they were able to have their hands on a gun and be able to walk on campus, harm people—it's sad to see that it would be someone so young," Coleman stated.

Expand Tweet

On October 12, the authorities took the juvenile into custody from Washington DC. They revealed that they identified the suspects through surveillance footage. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said,

"BPD has been working tirelessly on the investigation into this incident and is grateful for the many partners that assisted us in identifying and capturing one of our suspects."

However, the second suspect in the case, Jovan Williams, remains at large.

"We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city," Worley added.

Authorities are seeking help from the public to find Jovan Williams.

David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University, spoke about the recent arrest of the juvenile and said,

"The Morgan Community can take solace today in knowing that an arrest has been made and we are one step closer to bringing all of the alleged culprits responsible for the incident that occurred on our campus to justice."

Expand Tweet

Due to the recent shooting, all homecoming events have been canceled for the week. The university is trying to receive federal and state funds to improve security at the educational institution.